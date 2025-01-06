Tucker Wetmore Scores 1st No. 1 With 'Wind Up Missin' You'

(UMG Nashville) Tucker Wetmore soars into 2025 with his first No. 1 at Country radio. Marking the first Mediabase Country chart-topper of the year, the RIAA certified Platinum debut single, "Wind Up Missin' You," has fueled a whirlwind journey for country's hottest newcomer.
"I cannot say thank you enough to Country radio for making 'Wind Up Missin' You' my first No. 1," shares Wetmore. "The last year has changed my life, and it wouldn't look the same without y'all!!! This is a dream come true and an incredible way to start 2025. I am beyond grateful to everyone who made this happen and I'm excited to work even harder for you this year. God is so good!!"
Following his debut in February 2024 with his back-to-back Billboard Hot 100 hits "Wine Into Whiskey" and "Wind Up Missin' You," Wetmore's meteoric rise notched him 700M total global streams to date, earning him a spot on coveted Artist to Watch lists from Spotify, VEVO and more. "Wind Up Missin' You" first impacted Country airwaves in June, and the "surefire hit" (Billboard) climbed to the top of the charts in just 30 weeks.
The Kalama, Wash. native will have another robust year of touring, starting with Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa festival later this month. Wetmore answered fan demand with an extension of his sold-out Waves on a Sunset Tour, adding 17 dates beginning in Berlin on March 8 before joining Thomas Rhett's BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR 2025 on June 5 as direct support.
