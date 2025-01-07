Garrett Bradford Releasing 2-Part Honkiest of Tonkers Album

(APR) Texas-born country artist Garrett Bradford is gearing up for the release of his two-part album, Honkiest of Tonkers. The first installment is set to debut on February 21, 2025, followed by the second on April 11, 2025.

Leading up to each album release, fans will have the opportunity to stream a series of unreleased focal tracks that spotlight Bradford's signature storytelling and honky-tonk grit. The series kicks off with songs from the first album, beginning with "Watching You Burn" on January 17, followed by "Do You (I Do)" on January 31. Tracks from the second album will drop shortly after, starting with "She Loves Horses" on March 21 and "Firefly" on April 4. Each album is a rowdy roundup of Bradford's best-loved songs, including fan-favorite singles previously released, alongside fresh, boot-stomping originals that cut straight to the heart of his honky-tonk soul.

Bradford shared his thoughts on the releases: "This album is inspired by my two favorite places, Texas and Tennessee. Honkiest of Tonkers features my favorite songs, written and recorded in both states. I believe it showcases two authentic sides of my music and songwriting."

Raised on a ranch in Weatherford, Texas, and deeply connected to the Western and rodeo lifestyle, Bradford's music is infused with authenticity and a genuine understanding of the cowboy way of life. His background in ranching, rodeo, and bucking stock, combined with his natural talent as a songwriter and performer, makes him a true storyteller who captures the heart and soul of the West in every song.

Bradford burst onto the Texas music scene in 2020 with his debut EP. His breakout single, This Way of Life, was featured on the hit TV series Yellowstone (Season 3, Episode 9), catapulting him into the spotlight. The track became the most Shazammed country song in the U.S. the day after its airing, climbing to #32 on the iTunes Country Top 40 Chart.

In 2023, Bradford was recognized as the songwriting winner of Texas Songwriter U, a prestigious program hosted by Jack Ingram, Liz Rose, and BMI. With over 60,000 monthly streams and a loyal fanbase, Bradford has solidified his place in the world of Texas country music, performing more than 600 shows and keeping dance floors packed across the state.

Now splitting his time between Nashville and Texas, Bradford has been honing his craft with some of the industry's most respected songwriters, including Leslie Satcher ("Troubadour"/George Strait, "Prove You Wrong"/Sheryl Crow, Stevie Nicks, Maren Morris), Tom Douglas ("House That Built Me"/Miranda Lambert, "We Made Love"/Alabama, "I Run To You"/Lady Antebellum), and Phil O'Donnell ("Give It All We Got Tonight"/George Strait, "Doin' What She Likes"/Blake Shelton, "She Won't Be Lonely Long"/Clay Walker).

His ability to blend authentic Texas grit with compelling lyrics and dynamic performances positions Honkiest of Tonkers as a standout project that true country fans can appreciate.

Related Stories

News > Garrett Bradford