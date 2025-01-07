Gulf Coast Jam Tops List of Most Popular Festivals In The World

(CE) Music Festival Wizard has named Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam the number one festival in their Top 50 Most Popular Fests In The World 2024 - Voter's Choice poll. The respected coalition of writers, photographers, artists, and musicians road trip around the world annually searching for the "perfect" music festival. For the first time this year, they let fans weigh in on their top 50 favorites in the U.S. and Europe.

"This is absolutely amazing," said Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady. "Year after year, we put blood, sweat and tears into booking the best talent line up and presenting the best experience possible for our Jammers. This is such an honor to get recognized in this way!"

Music Festival Wizard staff listed Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam #24 in their Top 50 Most Popular Fests in the USA for 2024 early last month, which was culled from a list of 1800 events between June 1, 2023 and October 31, 2024. Billboard Magazine also listed Gulf Coast Jam one of "The 10 Best Country Music Festivals."

"To kick off the year with this kind of recognition is truly astounding," added Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam COO Mark Sheldon. "We have the best staff putting on an amazing event in one of the most beautiful locations in the world, we're proud the music and touring industry and fans see that!"

Gulf Coast Jam was launched in Panama City Beach in 2013 and has hosted virtually every top name in country music. The four-day event has become an annual destination for fans from all 50 states and 14 foreign countries. It was the first large-scale music event in the world to return after the covid shutdown and recorded sellouts of 30,000 the last two years.

Blake Shelton, Tyler Childers, Lainie Wilson, and Sam Hunt are set to headline the 13th annual festival May 29-June 1, 2025 at Frank Brown Park in beautiful Panama City Beach. Twenty additional artists round out the four days of beachin' country music.

