Jaye Jayle Declare 'Fear Is Here' with New Single

(Atom Splitter) Kentucky-based, gothic blues ensemble Jaye Jayle have shared "Fear Is Here," the third single taken from their fifth full-length album, After Alter, set for release on the January 31 through Berlin's Pelagic Records.

Originally formed as an unfiltered outlet for the sounds inside the head of band leader Evan Patterson, Jaye Jayle have always been an unpredictable entity. In the beginning, the songs were short and lighthearted, written on acoustic guitar with no plans to release them or even perform them publicly but, within a year, the private solo project had evolved into a full band and a full-length album: 2016's haunting post-punk, kraut-blues debut House Cricks and Other Excuses To Get Out. Time is indeed a fickle thing, as Jaye Jayle's forthcoming fifth album will attest.

With a truncated blues piano hook slowly contorted into something strange and hideous, latest single "Fear is Here" sees Jaye Jayle facing up to how day-to-day existence can turn to nightmare in the blink of an eye. As lighthearted as it is alarming, "Fear Is Here" is a shining example of bandleader Evan Patterson's apocalyptic impression of our present.

An astounding collection of musical memories and emotional fragments, 'After Alter' is a body of work drawn together from previous recording sessions and previous lives in order to chart a driving, cathartic course into territories unknown. The latest record serves as both a document of the band's history and as a new beginning. By creatively exorcising these poignant moments, Jaye Jayle are opening themselves up to new inspirations and there is already much more to come.

Related Stories

News > Jaye Jayle