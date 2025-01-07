Lil Baby Recruits Rod Wave and Rylo Rodriguez For 'By Myself' Video

(ICLG) Following the release of Lil Baby's highly-anticipated album WHAM, the Grammy-nominated superstar returns with his new video "By Myself," featuring Rod Wave and Rylo Rodriguez. Directed by Nyce, the rap trio finds themselves parked outside an apartment complex, scheming to find ways to multiply their profits. Later, Baby is joined by his compatriots Rylo and Rod Wave, who accompany him on the reflective song. Fans eager to see more of Baby can catch him perform cuts from his new album tonight on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"By Myself" resides on Baby's third studio album, WHAM, released last Friday and comes on the heels of his latest visual, "F U 2x". The 15-track effort includes features from Young Thug, Future, Travis Scott, GloRilla and more. WHAM debuted at No. 1 on Apple Music after its release and was No. 1 in 50 countries. In addition, WHAM also had seven songs featured in the top 10 on Apple Music's Hip Hop chart, while six occupied the top 10 across all genres.

The album's standout track, "Dum, Dumb and Dumber," featuring Young Thug and Future, is currently the No. 1 song on Apple Music in the US across all genres and it also peaked at #1 on their Global Chart. To double down on his efforts, Baby releases WHAM (Extended Version) featuring four new songs. The extended version is now exclusively available online and will be available at all digital retailers this Friday. The four additional tracks are "99" featuring Future, "Idol," "Running This Sh*t," and "My Shawty."

To ramp up the momentum for his new album, Baby revved up anticipation with his chilling From the Block performance of "Streets Colder." Last week, Atlanta hosted a drone show celebrating the release of WHAM. The light show captivated the city and further illustrated Baby's prominence in his hometown. To cap off his release, Baby also held a release party that night in Atlanta.

Last month, Lil Baby showed love to his beloved city by hosting the fourth annual Lil Baby & Friends concert. Baby flew into a sold-out State Farm Arena from the rafters and landed on a submarine-inspired stage with a powerful medley performance of hits such as "Whoa" and "Close Friends." Joining Lil Baby was a blockbuster group of rappers who helped blow the roof off the arena as well, including 42 Dugg, Lil Dann, Tay B, Hunxho, 4Batz, Rylo Rodriguez, Sexyy Red, Muni Long, Rod Wave, and 21 Savage.

WHAM (Extended Version) Tracklist

1. Listen Up

2. Dum, Dumb, and Dumber Feat. Young Thug & Future

3. F U 2x

4. I Promise

5. Redbone Feat. GloRilla

6. By Myself Feat. Rod Wave & Rylo Rodriguez

7. Due 4A Win

8. Stiff Gang

9. So Sorry

10. Stuff Feat. Travis Scott

11. Say Twin

12. Free Promo

13. Outfit Feat. 21 Savage

14. Drugs Talkin

15. Streets Colder

16. 99 Feat. Future

17. Idol

18. Running This Sh*t

19. My Shawty

