Snapcase: Legacy Documentary Kickstarter Announced

(Atom Splitter) Fourth.Media is pleased to announce the production of Snapcase: Legacy, the first official, feature-length documentary chronicling one of the most important bands in hardcore - SNAPCASE.

The documentary aims to chart the extraordinary four-decade history of the Buffalo band, which paved the way for so many acts that have came after. It is based on Optic: A Visual Archive, the 2022-released book by Tom Bejgrowicz and the band.

The project will be produced by filmmakers Nathaniel Shannon and William Saunders - the team behind DEADGUY: KILLING MUSIC. Snapcase established themselves as one of the most important bands of the hardcore scene in the '90s and into the '00s, with the release of the definitive Lookinglasself in 1993 and the game-changing, genre essential Progression Through Unlearning in 1997. The film explores their rise, their status as standard setters, their sonic evolution, and their continued relevance on the modern hardcore and post-hardcore scenes.

Viewers can expect a journey to Buffalo and beyond, with exclusive interviews with key figures in the hardcore scene, unreleased archival footage, live performances, and more.

If you're a Snapcase fan, this documentary will be a "must watch." If you were a member of the scene in the mid-to-late-'90s, prepare to be transported you your youth. If you're an enthusiast or new to the genre, this doc will serve as required coursework.

Filming began in July 2023, with live performances and interviews captured at Snapcase's show at Crossroads in Garwood, New Jersey. With picture lock slated for October 2025, Snapcase: Legacy is on track for film festival submissions, screenings, and online distribution shortly thereafter.

A Kickstarter campaign has been launched to involve the global Snapcase and harddcore/music communities in bringing this story to their screens.

Supporters will gain exclusive behind-the-scenes access, merchandise, and early screenings. If you would like to explore other fundraising opportunities please contact us at the email address below.

Go here to participate and see the tiers.

