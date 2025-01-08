Emo Nite Coming To Almost 20 Cities With New 2025 Dates

(BPM) Emo Nite are ringing in the new year with a new wave of recently announced party dates spanning across 18 US cities, including: New York City, Los Angeles and more with an international date performing at EDC Mexico.
These dates include some of the first ever Ski-Mo Nites, Valentine's Nites and a Grave Rave set. For a full list of upcoming events and to purchase advance tickets to select dates, please visit emonite.com.
Different musicians from all genres, actors and celebrities that have been inspired by emo and pop punk music like Demi Lovato, Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, Debby Ryan, Post Malone, Kristen Stewart , Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf), Cole Sprouse and more have either DJ'd or performed at the events that happen in cities from Los Angeles to New York to Atlanta to Seattle.
Last month, Emo Nite celebrated its 10 year anniversary of their one-of-a-kind emo dance party. Catch up on the fun from the carnival themed "Emo Nite Day" (12/8) at The Hollywood Palladium. here and here. From the founders handing out pizza online to Vic Fuentes (Pierce The Veil) surprising fans by manning one of the carnival games, cofounders. Morgan Freed and T.J. Petracca have cultivated a community of like-minded music fans that goes beyond what we know to be "emo." The iconic monthly party and brand that is often imitated but never truly duplicated continues to prove that it's not a phase but a lifestyle and cultural movement. Emo Nite is not just about the music - it's about the culture, the love of the scene and finding a place where everyone belongs. As Rolling Stone observed, "Emo Nite Vindicated the Scene." Having performed at coveted festivals across the country like Coachella, Lollapalooza, Hangout Fest, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Fest, Electric Forest, When We Were Young and more, Emo Nite has become a worldwide phenomenon in over 60 cities around the world.
Upcoming Emo Nite Tour Dates
01/11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
01/17 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
01/25 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
01/31 - Los Angeles, CA @ Avalon ***
02/07 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
02/07 - Portland, OR @ Holocene
02/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Exchange LA
02/14 - Honolulu, HI @ The Republik **
02/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Undrgrnd Arts **
02/15 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation **
02/15 - Memphis, TN @ Growlers **
02/21 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's
02/21 - San Antonio @ Paper Tiger
02/22 - Mexico City, MX @ EDC Mexico
02/22 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *
02/28 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
02/28 - The Colony, TX @ Grandscape
03/07- Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
03/07 - Denver, CO @ Summit
03/22 - New York City, NY @ Webster Hall
*** Ski-mo Nite
** Valentine's Nite
*Grave Rave Set
