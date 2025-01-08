Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Lynyrd Skynyrd, More To Rock Field & Stream Music Fest

(EBM) Field & Stream Music Fest unveils its star-studded lineup for the experiential event taking place October 3-5, 2025 in Winnsboro, South Carolina. Co-produced by Field & Stream, with key investors Eric Church, Morgan Wallen and Southern Entertainment, this premier event will bring together the best of country music and outdoor adventure for an unforgettable weekend. Pre-sales begin tomorrow, January 9 for Field & Stream 1871 Club Members, with tickets on sale to the general public this Friday, January 10.

A Star-Studded Lineup - The three-day event will feature over 40 artists performing across multiple stages, including Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Riley Green, ZZ Top, Bailey Zimmerman, Shane Smith & The Saints, Kameron Marlowe, Larry Fleet, Tyler Farr, Whey Jennings, Ashland Craft, Boy Named Banjo, Josh Sanders, Sadie Bass, the Davisson Brothers, Fox n' Vead, Warrick McZeke, Aidan Canfield, Edwin McCain, David Lee Murphy, Cole Goodwin, Rut Spence, Eli Winders, Ryan Trotti, Bailey Marie, Payton Smith, Matt Tucker, Whit's End, Nate Hosie, Maddie Rean, Taylor Richardson, Greg Parrish, Kyle Dills, Brent Underwood & Bart Lattimore, Darren Deese and DJ Slim McGraw. With an eclectic mix of country legends, rising stars and local talent, the Field & Stream Music Fest offers something for every music fan. Visit www.FSMF.com to see the daily line-up.

An Experience Like No Other - Field & Stream Music Fest brings together the best of country music and outdoor adventure for an unforgettable weekend. Dive into themed villages like the Ugly Stik Fish On America Village, where pro fishing tips and casting competitions await, or the onX Hunt Village, featuring outdoor gear showcases and expert-led demos. For sports fans, the GameWatch Football Showdown Village delivers live games on massive screens, complete with spirited activities and a fully stocked bar.

Step beyond the villages and take on thrilling excursions like trophy fishing, archery, Rattlesnake Park mountain biking and off-road tours through breathtaking landscapes. At the Field & Stream Expo, explore interactive exhibits and the latest in outdoor innovation from top brands.

Stay Your Way - With expanded RV and car-tent camping options and new hotel packages featuring convenient shuttles, we've made it easier than ever to stay close to the action while enjoying maximum comfort.

Tickets - Field & Stream 1871 Club members get exclusive priority access to pre-sale tickets starting tomorrow, January 9, with just $39 down to secure your spot. Learn more about the club and its benefits at fieldandstream.com/1871-club. General public tickets will be available starting this Friday, January 10.

