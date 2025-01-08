Luke Combs, Megadeth, QOTSA Highlight 2025 Bonnaroo Lineup

(BHM) Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is proud to share the lineup for this year's edition of the internationally acclaimed camping festival, taking place June 12-15, 2025 on the Bonnaroo Farm, located just 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, TN.

Bonnaroo 2025 will as always host a spectacular roster of top artists performing around the clock across more than 10 unique stages over the four-day festival, with live music and much more through the night and into early morning with special sunrise sets.

This year features headline performances from Luke Combs on Thursday, Tyler, The Creator on Friday, Olivia Rodrigo on Saturday, and Hozier on Sunday. Further highlights include John Summit, Dom Dolla, Avril Lavigne, Glass Animals, Vampire Weekend, Justice, Queens of the Stone Age, and the first-ever Roo Residency with King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard performing three sets over three days. In addition, Remi Wolf will lead the "Insanely Fire 1970's Pool Party" 2025 SuperJam, Bonnaroo's legendary tradition.

Bonnaroo tickets go on sale tomorrow, Thursday, January 9 beginning at 10 am (CT) exclusively via bonnaroo.com. Guaranteed lowest-priced tickets are available during the first hour of sales, from 10 am - 11 am (CT). 2025 ticket options include 4-Day General Admission, 4-Day GA+, 4-Day VIP, and 4-Day Platinum, along with a variety of camping and parking options starting at just $25 down with a payment plan.

The 2025 festival will offer some exciting new features for Bonnaroovians, including the "Closer" RV and Primitive Camping accommodations that guarantee closer proximity to Centeroo, regardless of which day fans choose to enter The Farm. Among this year's most exciting additions will be The Infinity Stage, a brand-new, one-of-a-kind venue - presented in partnership with Polygon Live - boasting spatial sound, synchronized lights, and an unprecedented three-dome, open-air design to create the world's largest, most immersive, 360° live music experience.

Bonnaroo also offers upgraded ticket types for those who prefer an elevated experience. GA+ tickets include unlimited access to the Centeroo GA+ Lounge, with relaxed seating, dedicated food for purchase, air-conditioned restrooms, and hospitality staff to assist with all festival needs; a private bar with drinks for purchase plus complimentary soft drinks; complimentary water refill station; a dedicated premium entrance lane at both gates into Centeroo, and more. VIP and Platinum guests will enjoy the same perks plus additional exclusive upgrades, including dedicated close-in and on-field viewing areas; unlimited access to VIP and Platinum Lounges; express lanes at the Festival Store, commemorative festival gifts, and so much more.

A wide range of Camping & Parking options will be available in Outeroo including Primitive Car Camping, Glamping, RVs, Backstage Camping, Accessible Camping, Groop Camping, Community Camping, and more. Premium Outeroo Camping Accommodations include pre-pitched Souvenir Tents, cool and comfortable Darkroom Tents, weatherproof Luxury Bell Tents, and spacious 2-person Wood Frame Safari Tents for the ultimate Bonnaroo camping experience. Cosmic Nomads On-Site Daily Parking passes will be available for ticketholders not camping.

THE COMPLETE BONNAROO 2025 LINEUP IS BELOW:

THURSDAY, JUNE 12

Luke Combs

Dom Dolla

Sammy Virji

Marcus King

Green Velvet

2hollis

Insane Clown Posse

Joey Valence & Brae

Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country

Wilderado

Max Styler

Azzecca

The Lemon Twigs

Wisp

Sofia Isella

Kitchen Dwellers

Dogs In A Pile

Die Spitz

Hey, Nothing

The Droptines

FRIDAY, JUNE 13

Tyler, the Creator

John Summit

Glass Animals

Tipper

Goose

The Red Clay Strays

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Megadeth

Wallows

Foster the People

Slightly Stoopid

Flipturn

Of the Trees

JPEGMAFIA

Marina

Tape B

MJ Lenderman

BossMan Dlow

INZO

Levity

Mannequin Pussy

Leon Thomas

Cults

Aly & AJ

Matt Champion

Detox Unit

Rachel Chinouriri

Eater

Ginger Root

Bebe Stockwell

Effin

SATURDAY, JUNE 14

Olivia Rodrigo

Avril Lavigne

Justice

Nelly

GloRilla

Mt. Joy

RL Grime

Beabadoobee

Tyla

Jessie Murph

Modest Mouse

Gorgon City

Flatland Cavalry

Hot Mulligan

Action Bronson

Crankdat

Dope Lemon

Gigi Perez

Wave to Earth

Claptone

Jade Cicada

What So Not

Daði Freyr

Ziggy Alberts

ROSSY

Destroy Boys

The Stews

Thee Sinseers & The Altons

AHEE

SUNDAY, JUNE 15

Hozier

Vampire Weekend

Queens of the Stone Age

LSZEE

Remi Wolf

Raye

Royel Otis

Dispatch

Role Model

Barry Can't Swim

Treaty Oak Revival

Big Gigantic

Jack's Mannequin

ATLiens

Bilmuri

Saint Motel

James Arthur

Alex Warren

Zingara

Natasha Bedingfield

Alexandra Kay

Goldie Boutilier

Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge

GorillaT

YDG

SPECIAL PERFORMANCES

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Roo Residency: 3 Sets, 3 Days (Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

Remi Wolf's Insanely Fire 1970's Pool Party Superjam (Saturday)

