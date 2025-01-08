Obscura Deliver 'Evenfall' Video

(Nuclear Blast) German metal act Obscura return with their second single, 'Evenfall', from the highly anticipated album A Sonication, set to release on February 7, 2025, via Nuclear Blast Records.

This standout track showcases Obscura's ongoing evolution, masterfully blending their signature technical prowess with a more melodic approach. The result is a fresh yet unmistakably Obscura sound that promises to both surprise longtime fans and captivate new listeners.

Accompanying the release is a visually striking music video, bringing the song's intensity and emotion to life. Once again, the video has been directed by Mirko Witzki (Arch Enemy, Powerwolf, Eskimo Callboy). Fans can expect an immersive audiovisual experience that underscores OBSCURA's artistic depth.

Mastermind Steffen Kummerer comments: "With Evenfall we look into the most anticipated song by the band to perform in a live setting on our upcoming tours. The dynamics, groove and pace falls perfectly into place. One of my personal highlights of the new album, showcasing a rather cinematic sound scape within the Obscura universe."

