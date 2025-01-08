Obscura Deliver 'Evenfall' Video

(Nuclear Blast) German metal act Obscura return with their second single, 'Evenfall', from the highly anticipated album A Sonication, set to release on February 7, 2025, via Nuclear Blast Records.
This standout track showcases Obscura's ongoing evolution, masterfully blending their signature technical prowess with a more melodic approach. The result is a fresh yet unmistakably Obscura sound that promises to both surprise longtime fans and captivate new listeners.
Accompanying the release is a visually striking music video, bringing the song's intensity and emotion to life. Once again, the video has been directed by Mirko Witzki (Arch Enemy, Powerwolf, Eskimo Callboy). Fans can expect an immersive audiovisual experience that underscores OBSCURA's artistic depth.
Mastermind Steffen Kummerer comments: "With Evenfall we look into the most anticipated song by the band to perform in a live setting on our upcoming tours. The dynamics, groove and pace falls perfectly into place. One of my personal highlights of the new album, showcasing a rather cinematic sound scape within the Obscura universe."
Obscura Deliver 'The Neuromancer' Video
Obscura Entering The Studio To Record New Album
Singled Out: Semblant's Murder Of Crows
Former Mushroomhead Frontman Jeffrey Nothing Battling Cancer- Luke Combs, Megadeth, QOTSA Highlight 2025 Bonnaroo Lineup- more
AC/DC Childhood Home Demolition An 'Oversight'- Sammy Hagar Shares Rock The Block Set List- Bon Jovi's 'Slippery When Wet' Expanded For Deluxe Reissue
Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Lynyrd Skynyrd, More To Rock Field & Stream Music Fest- Jon Pardi, Cody Jinks and Midland To Headline Lone Star Smokeout-- more
Lil Baby Recruits Rod Wave and Rylo Rodriguez For 'By Myself' Video- Halsey and Benson Boone Lead Sips & Sounds Music Festival Lineup- more
Sites and Sounds: Music Adds to Your Caribbean Fun in Sint Maarten - Saint Martin
The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more
Burton Cummings Releases New Album and Embarks on 60th Anniversary Hits Tour
Former Mushroomhead Frontman Jeffrey Nothing Battling Cancer
Pop Evil Announce New Album With 'Wishful Thinking' Video
Yes Legend Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Announce 2025 Tour
Watch Bob Mould's 'Here We Go Crazy' Video
2025 Austin Blues Festival Lineup Revealed
Doves Stream New Song 'Cold Dreaming'
Great American Ghost Share 'Echoes Of War'
Obscura Deliver 'Evenfall' Video