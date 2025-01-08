Robert Jon & The Wreck Reschedule Spring UK Tour Dates

(Noble) Robert Jon & The Wreck have rescheduled three of their Spring 2025 UK tour dates. They will now play Birmingham O2 Academy 2 on Tuesday 6 May, Gloucester Guildhall on Wednesday 7th May and Chester Live Rooms on Thursday 8 May. They've also added a new date at Portsmouth Guildhall on Saturday May 10. Tickets are available from robertjonandthewreck.com, alttickets, Gigantic, thegigcartel and Portsmouth Guildhall.

Produced by the legendary Kevin Shirley (Journey, Iron Maiden, Joe Bonamassa), the band's recent critically acclaimed album Red Moon Rising is a bold declaration of evolution and rebirth that captures the essence of the band's transformative years and sets a new course for their musical odyssey. A Deluxe Edition of Red Moon Rising includes four new songs and is available to stream.

Red Moon Rising features a blend of powerful storytelling and diverse musical influences, with standout tracks such as "Ballad of A Broken Hearted Man," which has hit over 1 million views on YouTube, "Give Love," "Dragging Me Down," and "Worried Mind" showcasing the band's ability to connect deeply with their audience. With its dynamic range and emotional depth, Red Moon Rising set a new standard for the Southern California rock genre.

Prolific songwriters with a wealth of new material who refuse to be constrained by traditional release strategies, the band's new partnership with Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records affords them the opportunity to work with the world's top producers and release a steady stream of high-quality singles on an ongoing basis, cutting through the industry chaos and ensuring new music is accessible to their fans.

Hailing from Southern California, Robert Jon & The Wreck take the Southern rock sound from the East Coast and make it their own. Since their inception in 2011, these native Californians featuring Robert Jon Burrison (lead vocals, guitar), Andrew Espantman (drums, background vocals), Henry James Schneekluth (lead guitar, background vocals), and Warren Murrel (bass) have been electrifying audiences all over the world with their soaring guitar leads, rich vocal harmonies, and memorable tunes. Recently, keyboardist Jake Abernathie joined the band as an official member as they continue to tour and record in the studio. Simply put, it is difficult to ignore when these talented musicians take the stage.

As Robert Jon & The Wreck prepare to embark on this next chapter with their highly anticipated Spring 2025 UK Tour, fans old and new are invited to join in the celebration of change, rebirth, and the relentless spirit of rock 'n' roll. Stay tuned for continued updates.

Robert Jon & The Wreck - 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

January 9 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

January 26-31 - Miami, FL - The Rock Boat XXIV

January 31 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center

February 1 - Bonita Springs, FL - Arts Bonita

February 2 - Orlando, FL - Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater

February 4 - Birmingham, AL - Woodlawn Theatre

February 5 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar

February 6 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre

February 7 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

February 8 - Elkin, NC - The Reeves Theater & Cafe

February 11 - Stuart, FL - The Lyric Theatre

February 13-17 - Miami, FL - Rock Legends Cruise XII

March 21-26 - Miami, FL - Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea X

April 24 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz Festival

Robert Jon & The Wreck - 2025 E.U. Spring Tour Dates

April 15 - Hengelo, NL - Metropool

April 16 - Verviers, BE - Spirit of 66

April 17 - Lössnitz, DE - Zur Linde

April 18 - Seewen, CH - Gaswerk Eventbar

April 19 - Lyss, CH - Kufa

April 20 - Nürnberg, DE - Hirsch

April 26 - Edinburgh, UK - Liquid Room

April 27 - Holmfirth, UK - Picturedome

April 29 - Hull, UK - Welly Club

April 30 - Norwich, UK - Epic Studios

May 1 - Folkstone, UK - The Quarterhouse

May 2 - Venlo, NL - Grenswerk

May 3 - Groningen, NL - Groningen Rhythm & Blues Nights Festival

May 6 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 2

May 7 - Gloucester, UK - Guildhall

May 8 - Chester, UK - The Live Rooms

May 10 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall

