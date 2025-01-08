Robert Jon & The Wreck Reschedule Spring UK Tour Dates

(Noble) Robert Jon & The Wreck have rescheduled three of their Spring 2025 UK tour dates. They will now play Birmingham O2 Academy 2 on Tuesday 6 May, Gloucester Guildhall on Wednesday 7th May and Chester Live Rooms on Thursday 8 May. They've also added a new date at Portsmouth Guildhall on Saturday May 10. Tickets are available from robertjonandthewreck.com, alttickets, Gigantic, thegigcartel and Portsmouth Guildhall.
Produced by the legendary Kevin Shirley (Journey, Iron Maiden, Joe Bonamassa), the band's recent critically acclaimed album Red Moon Rising is a bold declaration of evolution and rebirth that captures the essence of the band's transformative years and sets a new course for their musical odyssey. A Deluxe Edition of Red Moon Rising includes four new songs and is available to stream.
Red Moon Rising features a blend of powerful storytelling and diverse musical influences, with standout tracks such as "Ballad of A Broken Hearted Man," which has hit over 1 million views on YouTube, "Give Love," "Dragging Me Down," and "Worried Mind" showcasing the band's ability to connect deeply with their audience. With its dynamic range and emotional depth, Red Moon Rising set a new standard for the Southern California rock genre.
Prolific songwriters with a wealth of new material who refuse to be constrained by traditional release strategies, the band's new partnership with Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records affords them the opportunity to work with the world's top producers and release a steady stream of high-quality singles on an ongoing basis, cutting through the industry chaos and ensuring new music is accessible to their fans.
Hailing from Southern California, Robert Jon & The Wreck take the Southern rock sound from the East Coast and make it their own. Since their inception in 2011, these native Californians featuring Robert Jon Burrison (lead vocals, guitar), Andrew Espantman (drums, background vocals), Henry James Schneekluth (lead guitar, background vocals), and Warren Murrel (bass) have been electrifying audiences all over the world with their soaring guitar leads, rich vocal harmonies, and memorable tunes. Recently, keyboardist Jake Abernathie joined the band as an official member as they continue to tour and record in the studio. Simply put, it is difficult to ignore when these talented musicians take the stage.
As Robert Jon & The Wreck prepare to embark on this next chapter with their highly anticipated Spring 2025 UK Tour, fans old and new are invited to join in the celebration of change, rebirth, and the relentless spirit of rock 'n' roll. Stay tuned for continued updates.
Robert Jon & The Wreck - 2025 U.S. Tour Dates
January 9 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up
January 26-31 - Miami, FL - The Rock Boat XXIV
January 31 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center
February 1 - Bonita Springs, FL - Arts Bonita
February 2 - Orlando, FL - Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater
February 4 - Birmingham, AL - Woodlawn Theatre
February 5 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar
February 6 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre
February 7 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre
February 8 - Elkin, NC - The Reeves Theater & Cafe
February 11 - Stuart, FL - The Lyric Theatre
February 13-17 - Miami, FL - Rock Legends Cruise XII
March 21-26 - Miami, FL - Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea X
April 24 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz Festival
Robert Jon & The Wreck - 2025 E.U. Spring Tour Dates
April 15 - Hengelo, NL - Metropool
April 16 - Verviers, BE - Spirit of 66
April 17 - Lössnitz, DE - Zur Linde
April 18 - Seewen, CH - Gaswerk Eventbar
April 19 - Lyss, CH - Kufa
April 20 - Nürnberg, DE - Hirsch
April 26 - Edinburgh, UK - Liquid Room
April 27 - Holmfirth, UK - Picturedome
April 29 - Hull, UK - Welly Club
April 30 - Norwich, UK - Epic Studios
May 1 - Folkstone, UK - The Quarterhouse
May 2 - Venlo, NL - Grenswerk
May 3 - Groningen, NL - Groningen Rhythm & Blues Nights Festival
May 6 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 2
May 7 - Gloucester, UK - Guildhall
May 8 - Chester, UK - The Live Rooms
May 10 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall
