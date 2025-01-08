The Ferrymen Stream 'Mother Unholy' Video

(Freeman) The Ferrymen (Magnus Karlsson, Ronnie Romero, and Mike Terrana) are pleased to share "Mother Unholy", the next single from their upcoming new studio album, 'Iron Will', set for release on January 24, 2025, via Frontiers Music Srl.

The release of the single is accompanied by a music video. About the track, vocalist Ronnie Romero says: "The most epic song of the album! Just loved how Magnus is capable to create such an atmosphere for a song. Loved to sing in this epic and yet heavy tune!! I believe THE FERRYMEN fans are going to love this one!!"

Guitarist Magnus Karlsson adds: "I love to write and produce epic stuff and this song is a really good example of that! The great lyrics are written by Jane Gillard and are about a nun who was pure of heart, but her heart was turned black by the hypocrisy of the people in the order around her, and ultimately, she became evil. Where there is light there, must also be dark".

Guitarist Magnus Karlsson expresses his excitement for the release: "It's pure fire creating metal with legends like Ronnie and Mike! These tracks hit hard with unrelenting power, but there's this raw, emotional edge woven into the heaviness that I can't get enough of. Heavy, honest, and straight from the soul-that's the vibe we're bringing".

"As usual, I just loved singing over Magnus/The Ferrymen songs!! As a singer, there is nothing better to work on melodies and lyrics that inspire your performance, but also in real life day by day, and that's something I strongly believe the fans of the band like the most of this project.

Can't wait for everybody to listen to what, once again, is a strong melodic yet heavy album that I am very proud of", adds vocalist Ronnie Romero.

Related Stories

News > The Ferrymen