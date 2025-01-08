Venamoris Recruit Slayer's Gary Holt To Rock Scorpions' 'Animal Magnetism'

(Speakeasy) Venamoris, the heavy, brooding noir outfit who blend darkwave and metal, featuring Paula and Dave Lombardo, release their sophomore album, To Cross or To Burn, on Feb. 28 via Ipecac Recordings.

Alongside the album announcement, Venamoris unveil "Animal Magnetism," a striking cover of Scorpions' 1980 love song. The haunting rendition features a guest appearance from Dave's former bandmate, Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer). The song is accompanied by a Displaced/Replaced created video.

Dave reflects on the personal significance of including "Animal Magnetism" on To Cross or To Burn:

"The first rock concert I ever attended was on May 25, 1980, with Scorpions opening for Ted Nugent's 'Scream Dream' tour. We (Slayer) had covered a couple Scorpions songs in the early years but I never would have thought of re-imagining one of their songs at that time. Now it seems like the most natural thing to do. I could hear Paula's sultry voice, the song taking on a slightly industrial feel... and I could fully hear Gary Holt play this insane lead. It's been incredible to see this idea come to life. To release this at the same time this iconic band celebrates 60 years is a perfect way for me to thank them for an inspiring first show in 1980 and for all that they have contributed since."

The married duo teased To Cross or To Burn's 2025 arrival with the 2024 singles "In The Shadows" and "Spiderweb," which were praised for their unique sound - described by Consequence as "trip-hop style" fused with "the dark/folk metal of Emma Ruth Rundle and Chelsea Wolfe," while Revolver has described the pair as "spellbinding."

Paula, who wrote the album's nine-original songs, offers insight into the album: "To Cross or To Burn has taken us down a darker, very different path than our first album. There's a confidence in this body of work. An overall vibe of heaviness that was unexpected. Verses of hard truths now bound in acceptance. The soul-searching continues."

