Big Big Train To Rock Canada For The Frist Time

() Big Big Train are pleased to announce their first ever shows in Canada. These will take place in Montreal, Ottawa and Quebec City on 14th, 15th and 16th April respectively. These dates complete the band's The Likes Of Us in North America tour itinerary, which also includes seven shows in the United States plus the band's co-headlining appearances on board Cruise To The Edge. In addition, Big Big Train will play for the first time in Portugal at the beginning of May at the Gouveia Art Rock festival.
At these performances the seven piece band will be promoting last year's studio and live albums The Likes Of Us and A Flare On The Lens, which were released by InsideOut/Sony in March and September respectively to great critical acclaim, as well as performing some classic back catalogue material.
Lead vocalist Alberto Bravin says: "After performing in the US last year for the first time ever, we're really looking forward to venturing north of the border into Canada and playing for the fans there. Having performed in Canada on a number of occasions previously while I was a member of PFM, I know how enthusiastic the Canadian fans are about progressive music."
The band's shows in North America and Portugal are likely to be their only appearances in 2025. For the balance of 2025, Big Big Train will focus on recording their next studio album, expected to be released by InsideOut/Sony in the first half of 2026.
BIG BIG TRAIN - LIVE IN '25
THE LIKES OF US IN NORTH AMERICA TOUR
Wednesday 2nd April - Sweetwater, Fort Wayne, Indiana, USA
Friday 4th- Wednesday 9th April - Cruise To The Edge
Thursday 10th April - Des Plaines Theatre, Des Plaines, Illinois, USA
Friday 11th April - The Token Lounge, Westland, Michigan, USA
Sunday 13th April - Electric City, Buffalo, New York, USA
Monday 14th April - Fairmount Theatre, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Tuesday 15th April - Algonquin Theatre, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Wednesday 16thApril - Salle Dina-Bélanger, Quebec City, Quebec, Canada
Thursday 17th April - Regent Theatre, Arlington, Massachusetts, USA
Friday 18th April - Rivoli Theater at The Williams Center, Rutherford, New Jersey, USA
Saturday 19th April - Rivoli Theater at The Williams Center, Rutherford, New Jersey, USA
***
Sunday 4th May - Gouveia Art Rock, Gouveia, Portugal
