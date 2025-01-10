Bad Religion Lead Punk In The Park AZ Lineup

(AM Media) Punk In The Park returns to Arizona Saturday, April 12 for a day of music from punk rock legends along with craft beer tasting at Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds in Chandler, Arizona, just outside Phoenix.
Punk In The Park Arizona will feature sets from headliners Bad Religion, along with more fan favorites including Pennywise, Face To Face, Strung Out, The Casualties, Adolescents, Guttermouth, Manic Hispanic, Catbite, Dwarves, Cigar, The Last Gang, Implants and more to be announced. Punk In The Park will feature performances on two stages, with no overlapping set times.
North America's premier outdoor punk rock and craft beer event will offer craft beer sampling as a $15 add-on purchase for those 21+, showcasing the best local, regional, and national craft beer, hard seltzer, and cider from Noon to 3:00 PM. Food will also be available for purchase from local food trucks and vendors in the General Admission and VIP areas, with vegan options included.
VIP and General Admission tickets for this all-ages event are on sale now at www.PunkInThePark.com. Fans are encouraged to buy early and save since prices will increase closer to the festival date.
Punk In The Park is produced by Brew Ha Ha Productions (BHHP), renowned for their diverse, award-winning beer-centric events and music festivals across the United States, including Punk In The Park and the landmark 2023-2024 Punk In Drublic presents NOFX Final Tour, among many others.
Event Details
Name: Punk In The Park
Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025
Location: Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds, Chandler, Arizona
Doors Open: Noon
Lineup
- Bad Religion
- Pennywise
- Face To Face
- Strung Out
- The Casualties
- Adolescents
- Guttermouth
- Manic Hispanic
- Catbite
- Dwarves
- Cigar
- The Last Gang
- Implants
- and more TBA
Location:
Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds
5244 48th Street, Chandler, Arizona
Tickets:
-General Admission Tickets Start At: $54.99 + fees
-VIP Tickets Start At: $149.99 + fees
-All tickets provide access to music performances and the option for craft beer tasting as a $15 add-on purchase for 21+.
VIP Tickets Include Access To All GA Areas Plus:
*Commemorative VIP laminate
*Dedicated festival VIP entrance lanes
*Dedicated VIP main stage viewing area
*Access to VIP lounge with seating
*Upgraded restrooms
*Dedicated food and VIP bars
Beer Tasting Pass
- A Beer Tasting Pass can be purchased for $15
- The Tasting Pass includes beer samples from Noon-3:00 PM.
- The Tasting Pass must be accompanied by a General Admission or VIP ticket.
- No one under the age of 21 will be permitted to sample.
