Brad Paisley, Reba and Luke Bryan Lead All Star Lineup For Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

(JF) The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is thrilled to release the star entertainer lineup for the 2025 Rodeo season, scheduled for March 4 - March 23. It showcases a diverse lineup that includes a variety of country music, pop, rock, regional Mexican, as well as Christian, R&B and hip-hop.

"Each season, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo aims to bring a strong lineup of artists that reflect our Western roots while still offering an array of music that embraces Houston's culture," said Chris Boleman, president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. "Nine entertainers will make their debut on the star stage, alongside some Rodeo fan-favorites and hall-of-fame artists, some of which are returning for the first time in over a decade."

The artists that will light up the star stage for the first time in 2025 include Riley Green, Bailey Zimmerman, Carin León, AJR, Warren Zeiders, Grupo Frontera, Charley Crockett, Zach Top and Post Malone. Among long-time returning Rodeo artists are Brad Paisley and Luke Bryan. The 2025 Rodeo will be Paisley's 17th performance and Bryan's 12th.

REBA McENTIRE holds one of the organization's highest honors as the first woman inducted to RODEOHOUSTON's Star Trail of Fame in 2007. Her 2025 appearance will mark her 20th performance at the Rodeo and her first time back in 11 years.

In a highly requested appearance, Grupo Frontera will make their debut on Go Tejano Day, presented by Fiesta Mart, on Sunday, March 16. For the second year, the 2025 lineup features two Latin artists with Carin León also making his debut performance on Sunday, March 9. The Rodeo is also thrilled to bring back fan favorite artists, including Brooks & Dunn, Cody Jinks, Lauren Daigle, Jon Pardi, Old Dominion and the Greater Houston area's very own, Parker McCollum and Bun B. Bun B will bring another group of popular R&B and hip-hop artists to the stage with him again this year for his Birthday Bonanza. Stay tuned for details about who will join his performance on Black Heritage Day, presented by Kroger, as March 7 inches closer.

Together, the 20 acts have a total of 67 Academy of Country Music Awards, 51 Country Music Association Awards, 34 American Music Awards, 26 Billboard Music Awards and 10 GRAMMY Awards and 5 Latin GRAMMY Awards.

The following entertainers will perform on the RODEOHOUSTON stage in NRG Stadium, March 4 - 23.

Tuesday, March 4 - REBA McENTIRE

Wednesday, March 5 - Riley Green

Thursday, March 6 - AJR

Friday, March 7 - Bun B's Birthday Bonanza

Saturday, March 8 - Bailey Zimmerman

Sunday, March 9 - Carin Leon

Monday, March 10 - Brad Paisley

Tuesday, March 11 - Zach Top

Wednesday, March 12 - Lauren Daigle

Thursday, March 13 - Jon Pardi

Friday, March 14 - Journey

Saturday, March 15 - Warren Zeiders

Sunday, March 16 - Grupo Frontera

Monday, March 17 - Charley Crockett

Tuesday, March 18 - Post Malone

Wednesday, March 19 - Old Dominion

Thursday, March 20 - Cody Jinks

Friday, March 21 - Parker McCollum

Saturday, March 22 - Brooks & Dunn

Sunday, March 23 - RODEOHOUSTON Finals - Luke Bryan

