De La Soul's 1994 Clear Lake Auditorium Getting Wide Release

(TF) Iconic hip-hop group De La Soul continues to celebrate their enduring legacy with exciting announcements for 2025. Fans of the group will soon have access to one of their most coveted releases, as their legendary EP Clear Lake Auditorium arrives on March 7, 2025, in digital and on limited-edition CD & Vinyl in a sea green gel sleeve.

Originally pressed in 1994 as an exclusive promotional release for select DJs, Clear Lake Audiotorium has achieved near-mythical status among collectors. The album includes four tracks from De La Soul's Buhloone Mindstate era, with two rare collaborations: "sh.Fe.Mc's" featuring A Tribe Called Quest and "Stix & Stonz" with contributions from Tito of The Fearless Four, Grandmaster Caz, LA Sunshine of the Treacherous Three and Prince Whipper Whip. This limited-edition release is a chance for fans to own a piece of hip-hop history.

Ahead of the release, De La Soul will bring their signature sound to Lincoln Center in New York City on January 17, 2025, following in the footsteps of an already legendary 2023 memorial celebration at New York's Webster Hall around their catalog release. De La Soul's headlining debut at David Geffen Hall represents their first major show in NYC in 16 months and a landmark moment for the future of hip-hop.

Adding to the excitement, Posdnuos of De La Soul is gaining Grammy buzz for his featured performance on the track "When the Sun Shines Again" alongside Common and Pete Rock from their album The Auditorium Vol .1, a collaboration that underscores the continuing relevance and influence in the hip-hop world.

The band's momentum extends internationally as well with a concert at X-TRA in Switzerland on February 17, 2025.

De La Soul will also be featured in a Peloton Artist Series, bringing their timeless music to members around the globe. On February 6, 2025, De La Soul will release a remastered collection of "Say No Go" remixes, a celebration of one of their most iconic tracks. The release will feature the original version alongside beloved remixes, including the infectious "House of Love," the dance-infused "New Keys Vocal," and the unforgettable "Say No Dope Mix." This remix collection reflects De La Soul's ability to reinvent and reintroduce their music to new generations while staying true to their roots.

