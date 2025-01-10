Maggie Rose Teams With Vince Gill For Cover Of 'I Can't Make You Love Me'

(BT) Maggie Rose and beloved superstar Vince Gill come together on a new, moving rendition of the Bonnie Raitt classic, "I Can't Make You Love Me". The track dropped today along with a music video capturing the duo behind the scenes during the recording process

"I Can't Make You Love Me" arrives on the heels of Maggie's lauded album No One Gets Out Alive garnering a GRAMMY nomination for Best Americana Album. Rolling Stone declared the album was one of the best of 2024, while Billboard called it, "superb" and American Songwriter hailed it as a "moving, triumphant album." No One Gets Out Alive is out now via One Riot Records/Virgin Music Group.

Maggie reveres Bonnie Raitt and had long considered recording "I Can't Make You Love Me" before making the dream a reality. Wanting to stay true to the original, she also envisioned the song reinterpreted as a duet. A longtime fan of Vince Gill, Maggie instinctively knew his distinct vocals would give the iconic track the lush treatment it deserved. She was beyond thrilled when Vince agreed to join her in the studio. The combination of Maggie and Vince's pristine voices set against the stark and meticulous arrangement highlights their undeniable chemistry and individual artistic talents.

Maggie comments, "I have always considered 'I Can't Make You Love Me' to be one of those immaculate songs that any artist would aspire to write and perform so it was a dream to reimagine it. The melody and emotion within that song are timeless so having Vince's timeless voice took it over the top. I'm so grateful that he was willing to collaborate with me on the recording and that he shared with me in the appreciation of Bonnie's original because such legendary song deserves a legendary voice like his."

Maggie also just announced a support slot on the Chris Stapleton tour on June 18th in Greensboro, NC and June 20th in Albany New York.

