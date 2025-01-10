ROSE and Bruno Mars' APT Goes Platinum

(Atlantic) ROSE and Bruno Mars land one of the first RIAA-certified Platinum singles of 2025 with "APT." The song has continued to prove a worldwide sensation, climbing this week to #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and making ROSÉ the highest ranking female Korean artist in the chart's history (and first ever to reach the top 10). "APT." has also held the #1 spot on the Billboard Global 200 chart for 10 weeks, amassing over 2.6 billion global streams since release.

"APT." marked the lead single off ROSE's first studio album rosie - released last month via Atlantic Records/THEBLACKLABEL - which debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 chart, also marking the biggest US debut and highest-charting album by any Korean female soloist in history. The 12-track collection marks ROSE's most personal and candid output to date with her co-writing and executive producing the project in its entirety.

As a member of BLACKPINK, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time, ROSE has shattered records, performed on the most heralded stages, and amassed millions of fans around the world. On her own, the Korean-New Zealand superstar's 2021 single "On The Ground" debuted at #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and became the highest-charting song by a female Korean artist on the Billboard Hot 100 (a record she has now since broken again with "APT."). Simultaneously, ROSE has been an unstoppable force in fashion as global ambassador for renowned brands including Saint Laurent, Tiffany & Co, Rimowa and Puma. Her influence in music, fashion and philanthropy has proven her to be a testament to the growth of Korean influence in music and fashion on a global scale.

