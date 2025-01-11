Hirax Announce New Album 'Faster Than Death'

(SA) US thrash metal veterans Hirax will release their sixth album, Faster Than Death, on February 28th via Armageddon Label. Its release will coincide with Hirax's 40th anniversary.
Hirax have shared the stage with iconic peers such as Metallica, Exodus, Megadeth, and Slayer during the explosive rise of thrash metal in the 1980s. Originating from southern California, founding band member / lead vocalist Katon W. De Pena displays electrifying live performances and an uncompromising attitude which continues today. Now, four decades later, Hirax are cementing their status as legends within the genre, inspiring countless bands and fans alike, influencing such notable acts as Death, Deicide, Napalm Death, Spazz, Municipal Waste, Danko Jones, Japan's Abigail, Germany's Rykers, Anal Cunt, and Deceased among others.
Throughout their career, Hirax released a series of influential albums and EPs that pushed the boundaries of thrash metal, combining technical proficiency with raw aggression. Hirax have toured the world, performing in venues and festivals throughout almost every country in South America, all over Europe, as well as Japan, United States, etc. Hirax continue to be revered as trailblazers who helped define and popularize thrash metal.
With Hirax's latest Faster Than Death, Katon has gathered a new live lineup around him with Jose Gonzalez, Allan Chan, and Emilio Marquez. Faster Than Death is the impressive result that makes the hearts of all thrash metal fans beat faster and puts a real strain on the neck muscles.
Tracklisting for Hirax's Faster Than Death
1. Drill Into the Brain [1:04]
2. Armageddon [2:56]
3. Drowned Bodies [2:43]
4. Faster Than Death [1:34]
5. Psychiatric Ward [1:33]
6. Relentless [2:24]
7. Revenant [3:46]
8. Warlord's Command [2:36]
9. Worlds End [3:12]
