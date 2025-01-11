Randall King Previews Unplugged Album With 'One Night Dance'

(EBM) Hereford, Texas native Randall King, lauded by Billboard as a "hardcore country vocalist," is stripping back his sophomore album Into The Neon with the release of Neon (Unplugged), set for Feb. 21. "One Night Dance (Unplugged)" offers the first taste of the acoustic album, and is available everywhere now.
"There is something unique about taking a song, stripping it down to just an acoustic guitar, and singing it with a bit of a different flare," muses King. "That's one of the beautiful things about country music. You can rock out with a band or you can sit down by a fire with only a guitar and sing your heart out to the same song. 'One Night Dance (Unplugged)' is the first taste of that stripped back version that I wanted to share with all of you."
Produced by King and Jared Conrad, Neon (Unplugged) was recorded at the historic Sound Stage Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Known for its prestigious status in country music, the studio has produced over 500 No. 1 hits for some of King's greatest traditional influences, including Johnny Cash, George Strait and Alan Jackson.
Where Into The Neon drew inspiration from the hues of neon found in the glowing honky tonk signs that backlit his budding career, Neon (Unplugged) derives a more raw, natural sound reminiscent of his days spent under the neon stars that light the skies in the plains of West Texas where he was raised.
Into The Neon was released Jan. 26, 2024 to critical acclaim, leaving Holler crowning him as "the genre's neo-traditional figurehead" and Texas Monthly observing "his Texas bona fides are unimpeachable." Into The Neon was also named among the top country albums of 2024 by Entertainment Focus and Whiskey Riff. The album yielded King's first country radio single, "I Could Be That Rain," which has 80 adds to-date.
For more information and to follow along with updates, visit RandallKingMusic.com.
Neon (Unplugged) Tracklisting (songwriters in italics):
One Night Dance (Unplugged) - Randall King & Jon Nite
Somewhere Over Us (Unplugged) - Randall King, Mike Walker & Joey Hyde
When My Baby's in Boots (Unplugged) -Trannie Anderson, Michael Carter and Jordan Walker
What Doesn't Kill You ft. Dan Smalley (Unplugged) - Mitchell Tenpenny, Michael Whitworth, Nate Smith & Zach Kale
Hang of Hangin' On (Unplugged) - Brett Sheroky & Brice Long
Burns Like Her (Unplugged) - Adam James, Greylan James & Mikey Reaves
Good Feelin' (Unplugged) - Michael Whitworth, Will Jones & Benjy Davis
The One You're Waiting On (Unplugged) - Adam Wright & Shannon Wright
Into The Neon (Unplugged) - Randall King, Ben Stennis & Matt Rogers
Tonk 'Til I Die (Unplugged) - Randall King, Dan Smalley & Benjy Davis
But It Ain't (Unplugged) - Randall King, Jared Mullins & Ben Stennis
Coulda Been Love (Unplugged) - Jake Worthington, Kim Penz & Roger Springer
Damn You Look Good (Unplugged) - Ava Suppelsa, Aby Gutierrez & Andrew Peebles
Hard To Be Humble (Unplugged) - Ben Hayslip, Corey Crowder & Chris LaCorte
Right Things Right (Unplugged) - Trannie Anderson, Chris Dubois & Jordan Walker
As Far As We Go (Unplugged) - Brett Sheroky & Drew Kennedy
I Could Be That Rain (Unplugged) - Brian Fuller & Mason Thornley
I Don't Whiskey Anymore (Unplugged) - Randall King & Gordie Sampson
