New Translations Stream 'Coldest Century' Video

(Warner) Nashville alternative band New Translations (f/k/a Jive Talk) share an icy and infectious new single entitled "Coldest Century" via War Buddha/Warner Records. The release paves the way for the group's forthcoming full-length debut album, Vacation, out on February 14.

On the track, a thick bassline snakes through a head-nodding beat accented by loose riffing. The verses transfix with elusive lyrics as guitar chases full-bodied baritone melodies. The vocals alternate between howling falsetto and laidback introspection as a nostalgic chant booms, "Just thinking about you and me."

The single lands in the wake of latest track "Post Hang," which continues to pick up traction on DSPs. The track arrived on the heels of "Voided Velvet" with Michigander, in addition to previous singles "Vacation," "Sally," and "Rat People." This summer, the band hit the stage at Bonnaroo in Manchester, TN following a cross-country tour. WNSM Radio states, "I think they might be addictive. I'm ready to drop everything - and you should too -... If this is a cult, sign me up."

The band is set to perform Vacation at The Blue Room in Nashville, TN on February 22, and have also announced a run of dates with Arts Fishing Club.

New Translations Tour Dates:

Feb 12 Chattanooga, TN The Barrelhouse Ballroom*

Feb 13 Memphis, TN Growlers*

Feb 14 Oxford, MS Proud Larry's*

Feb 15 Birmingham, AL Avondale Brewing Company*

Feb 16 Decatur, GA Eddie's Attic*

Feb 22 Nashville, TN The Blue Room

*With Arts Fishing Club

