Stitched Up Heart, Samantha Fish And More To Rock She Rocks Awards

(SM) The Women's International Music Network (WiMN) is proud to announce the full honoree lineup for the 13th Annual She Rocks Awards. Taking place on January 25, 2025, at the Hilton Anaheim Pacific Ballroom during the NAMM Show, with NAMM as the presenting sponsor, this star-studded event will celebrate the achievements of women in music and audio, co-hosted by Jennifer Batten and Lindsey Stirling.

Performances by AIJIA, Paula Cole, Stitched Up Heart, Samantha Fish, Amanda Palmer, Christina Perri, Shantaia and Lindsey Stirling will be highlights of the evening along with heartfelt and inspiring awards acceptance speeches.

Opening the night will be Shantaia, a Nashville-based singer-songwriter named the 2023 SCMA Female Artist of the Year. Shantaia has toured with The Washboard Union and opened for artists like Kane Brown and Chris Lane, with millions of streams for her singles such as "Had a Good Weekend" and "Broke to Brand New."



AIJIA - Artist, songwriter, and vocal producer who has worked with Selena Gomez and Anderson .Paak and is an advocate for women's equality.

LaTrice Burnette - A trailblazing music executive and current EVP of Music/Head of Label at UnitedMasters. With key roles at Roc-A-Fella, Atlantic, Epic, Island, and Def Jam, she has shaped the success of artists like Jay-Z, Kanye West, and Future while championing diversity and mentoring future music leaders.

Paula Cole - GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter known for "Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?" and "I Don't Want to Wait." Her latest album Lo is her first collection of original songs in nearly a decade.

Katie Daryl - Rock journalist and former Vice President of Programming at AXS TV, known for developing shows like The Top Ten Revealed and Sounds Delicious.

Alecia "Mixi" Demner - Lead vocalist and founder of hard rock band Stitched Up Heart. Mixi has released three albums with the band, toured with legends like Godsmack and Halestorm, and is a passionate advocate for animal rescue. Hosted by Monster.

Samantha Fish - GRAMMY-nominated guitarist and songwriter known for her unique blend of blues, rock, and soul. Fish's recent successes include performing at Eric Clapton's Crossroads LA Festival, gracing the cover of Guitar World with Slash, and touring with both Slash and The Rolling Stones. Her latest album, Death Wish Blues, topped the Billboard Blues Chart.

Beth Heidt - Chief Marketing Officer at Gibson Brands, leading global marketing, artist relations, and partnerships while driving philanthropic efforts through Gibson Gives.

Theresa Hoffman - Director of Custom Shop Sales at C.F. Martin Guitar & Co., she brings her extensive experience in sales, engineering, and leadership to drive growth and innovation. Known for her professionalism and dedication, Theresa holds two patents and has led significant projects in custom machinery development and international sales.

Amanda Palmer - A pioneering performance artist and musician, Palmer gained fame with The Dresden Dolls. Her solo career includes the fan-funded Theatre Is Evil, which debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and remains the top-funded music project on Kickstarter.

Christina Perri - Multi-platinum singer-songwriter celebrated for her hits like "Jar of Hearts" and the timeless "A Thousand Years," which has surpassed 2 billion views on YouTube. Perri's acclaimed work includes multiple albums, children's music projects, and her recent children's book adaptation of "A Thousand Years," set for release in April 2025.

Chris Schyvinck - Chairman, President, and CEO of Shure Inc., leading the company to global growth and celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Nurit Siegel Smith - Executive Director of Music Forward Foundation, a charitable partner of Live Nation Entertainment, dedicated to fostering a more inclusive music industry.

