Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots Announce Return Of Million Dollar Show

(The GreenRoom) Continuing their crusade to help kids fight cancer and life-threatening diseases, Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots' annual Million Dollar Show will return to the historic Ryman Auditorium on March 4th, benefitting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Known for their annual star-studded and surprise-filled roster, this year's lineup is no different, set to include performances by Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots, Miranda Lambert, O-Town, Bailey Zimmerman, Tracy Lawrence, Clint Black, George Birge, The Castellows, Iris Copperman as well as appearances from various special guests.
The BTEAM pre-sale and the BIG98 pre-sale will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 14th and Wednesday, Jan. 15th, with public on-sale starting Friday, Jan. 17th at 10am CST.
An avid supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Bones as well as The Bobby Bones Show have raised over $27.6 million dollars for St. Jude since 2014, as well as funds for countless other charitable causes.
