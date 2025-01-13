Dylan Marlowe Scores His First No. 1 Single With 'Boys Back Home'

(Sony Music Nashville) Dylan Marlowe, a Sony Music Nashville and Play It Again Music artist, earned his very first No. One single at country radio this week with "Boys Back Home" feat. Dylan Scott (Columbia Nash/Curb/PIA) reaching the top of the MediaBase Country chart.

Dubbed a song that "cranks the dial up to 10," (Taste of Country), Marlowe penned the track with Seth Ennis and Joe Fox, with Fox also producing the track. The song, recently certified gold by the RIAA, has acted as a catalyst for Marlowe's exploding career, racking up over 154 million streams worldwide and even leading to a cross-genre collaboration between Marlowe and artist Yung Gravy.

Marlowe shared his excitement for the milestone, stating, "Growing up, I'd always listen to country radio with my family. From hearing 'Boys Back Home' on the radio for the first time to now earning my first No. One - this experience has been surreal and such a blessing. And having my buddy Dylan [Scott] on this song made it even more special! Thank you to country radio for your support!"

Dylan Scott echoed Marlowe's sentiments, sharing, "It's really special to not only have this #1 but to share it with a close friend. Dylan Marlowe is the real deal, but I'm the real "Dyl"! Haha proud of you buddy, and thank you country radio for being so good to me over the years!"

Previously being recognized for how his live show "defines country music," (Music Row), Marlowe will soon kick off his "Mid-Twenties Crisis Tour" which begins in New York City on Jan. 23. The tour will feature a total of 12 dates, each in a different state. Additionally, Marlowe will hit the road with Bailey Zimmerman this June as an opener for Zimmerman's "New To Country Summer Tour."

Rooted in the classic skills of country music's past - but finding new ways to deliver three chords and the truth - Dylan Marlowe is an emerging Sony Music Nashville artist proving tradition and convention are very different things. Raised in Statesboro, Georgia, the avid outdoorsman's unique creative path began with an equally-diverse soundtrack, ranging from Eric Church and Kenny Chesney to Limp Bizkit, Linkin Park, Good Charlotte and Blink-182. A self-taught writer fusing heartland storytelling with hard-edged intensity, Marlowe broke out with an attention-grabbing cover of Olivia Rodrigo's "drivers license" in 2021, changing the lyrics to reflect his own backwoods story and resulting in more than half-a-million TikTok followers. Marlowe went on to drop a series of self-penned singles and EPs like "Record High" and Dirt Road When I Die, eventually racking up 328 million global career streams as an artist, while co-penning Jon Pardi's Number One hit, "Last Night Lonely." Most recently, Marlowe released his debut album, Mid-Twenties Crisis, earning praise as a "debut album that will act as a highly effective springboard for a storied career in country music," (Holler). Additionally, Marlowe has continued to cultivate an audience on tour with Dan + Shay, Cole Swindell, Hardy, Brantley Gilbert and more. Standing apart from his peers while staying true to himself, the rising star reminds country fans that authenticity doesn't have to be boring. And in fact, the expected might be overrated.

Related Stories

Dylan Marlowe Strikes Gold With 'Boys Back Home' (feat. Dylan Scott

Dylan Marlowe Delivers 'Mid-Twenties Crisis'

Dylan Marlowe Shares 'Heart Brakes'

Dylan Marlowe Announces New Album With 'Devil On My Shoulder'

News > Dylan Marlowe