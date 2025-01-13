Expanded Eric Clapton Unplugged Coming To Movie Theaters

(fcc) MTV today announced the release of ERIC CLAPTON UNPLUGGED...OVER 30 YEARS LATER from its trailblazing, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning global music franchise MTV UNPLUGGED. The 90-minute special will premiere in select U.S. and U.K. theaters on Monday, January 27 and Tuesday, January 28, 2025 before it is available to stream on Paramount+ beginning Wednesday, February 12, 2025 in the U.S. and globally.

Considered one of the most iconic installments of the MTV Unplugged series, 18x GRAMMY Award-winner Eric Clapton originally recorded his unforgettable hour-long performance of ERIC CLAPTON UNPLUGGED in 1992 at Bray Studios in Windsor, England. In this all-new extended, remixed and remastered edition, ERIC CLAPTON UNPLUGGED...OVER 30 YEARS LATER will feature exclusive content of Clapton discussing the inspiration behind specific songs and performances with the crew just before he took the stage, seamlessly integrated with the performance footage.

Tickets for the theatrical release are available now, exclusively at Dolby Atmos capable theaters in the U.S. and U.K. During the intimate performance, Clapton reimagined his catalog with first-time acoustic arrangements of hits including "Layla," "Tears in Heaven," and more. He also paid homage to the blues music that influenced him, performing classics including "Before You Accuse Me," originally recorded by Bo Diddley; "Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out," originally recorded by Bessie Smith; and more.

The subsequently released live album UNPLUGGED, released in August 1992, became a monumental success selling over 26 million copies worldwide and dominating charts worldwide. UNPLUGGED went on to become the best-selling live album of all time.

Clapton is the only 3x inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: as a solo artist and separately as a member of the Yardbirds and of Cream. In his solo career, he has sold 100 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling musicians of all time.

