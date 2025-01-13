Gareth Inks With BMG With New Song 'Last Thing I Do' Coming This Week

(BMA) Northern Ireland-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter Gareth is making waves with the announcement of his publishing deal with BMG, paired with the release of his latest single, "Last Thing I Do", out January 17th via Walk Off Entertainment. The track is a heartfelt ode to staying grounded while chasing dreams, a theme that resonates deeply with Gareth's own journey from his small hometown of Castlederg to the country music capital of the world.

The rising country star shares, "I wrote this song as it relates to my recent move from Northern Ireland to Nashville. The song mentions that no matter where you travel or what dreams you chase, you will never forget those that are closest to you. Somehow you will always find your way back to the ones you love."

The partnership with BMG marks a pivotal moment for Gareth, setting the stage for the next chapter in his career. "I feel very fortunate to be in such great hands at BMG," Gareth says. "They see my vision as a songwriter and artist and I am ready to get to work!"

Ciara Newell-Bailey, Senior Director, Creative (Publishing), BMG, said: "We are delighted to welcome Gareth to BMG. His deep love for music, his roots, and his hometown shines through in his writing style. Writing from the heart, his lyrics resonate with honesty and emotion, all complemented by his stunning and beautiful voice. Gareth's talents know no bounds, and we are thrilled to be part of his creative team and to support him on his musical journey."

Walk Off Entertainment's Chris Ruediger echoes the excitement, stating, "We are very excited to work with BMG. They are fervent believers in Gareth's craft and understand his desire to blend his Irish roots with country storytelling. We are fortunate to have BMG in our corner to champion Gareth's songwriting and artistry."

