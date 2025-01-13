Kool Keith's Dr. Octagon Concept Album Gets Collector's Edition

(ICLG) An exclusive collector's edition of Dr. Octagonecologyst - the 1996 underground concept album from Dr. Octagon, an alter ego of hip-hop legend Kool Keith (Ultramagnetic MCs, Dr. Dooom, Black Elvis, Dr. Ultra) - is now available here via Interscope Vinyl Collective (IVC), a continuing subscription series of monthly limited-edition LPs.

This one-time, individually numbered pressing is limited to 3,000 copies and will ship to customers beginning January 28. The 23-track, remastered album includes four bonus tracks - "Bear Witness (Automator's 2 Turntables And A Razor Blade Re-Edit) [6:46]," "Blue Flowers (Automator Remix) [5:22]," "3000 (Automator 1,2 Remix) [3:24]" and "Blue Flowers (Prince Paul's 'So Beautiful' Mix) [4:04]."

In conjunction with the launch of the IVC edition of the album, the music video for "Blue Flowers" was given its first official release. Widely regarded as one of the best and most collectable underground hip-hop albums of the '90s, Dr. Octagonecologyst is a concept album that introduces the character of Dr. Octagon, a homicidal, extraterrestrial, time-traveling gynecologist and surgeon. Kool Keith's abstract lyricism explores themes of medicine, space travel, and more, setting it apart from mainstream hip-hop while redefining underground hip-hop. The outrageously offbeat humor and psychedelic storytelling gives the album a cinematic quality, which is perfectly complimented by complex and moody trip-hop inspired beats produced by Dan the Automator (Handsome Boy Modeling School, Gorillaz, Deltron 3030). The Boom Bap beats are further enhanced by the legendary DJ Q-Bert, whose remarkable scratching gives the album its turntablism edge.

The New York Times praised Dr. Octagonecologyst as "one of the most progressive rap projects" of 1996. The New Rolling Stone Album Guide hailed the album as "a slab of mondo bizzaro brilliance...totally unlike anything else and totally right." Pitchfork declared, "Dr. Octagonecologyst's afterlife is nearly as weird as its conception and its essence. Seemingly destined for cult status, it instead spread like wildfire, becoming an indie-rap essential..."

The exclusive collector's edition marks the first time the 2-LP set has been presented with gatefold jacket. The matte finish jacket features an embossed Dr. Octagon image and red foil logo print. Disc 1 is pressed on bone base with red splatter, and Disc 2 is on bone base with black splatter. As an added FREE bonus, a limited edition turntable slipmat featuring the cover art illustration by Pushead is also included in the package.

