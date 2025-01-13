Randall King and Brittany Warthan Share 'Baby Steps' To Announce Their First Child

(EBM) Randall King and his fiancee, fellow singer/songwriter Brittany Warthan, announced they're expecting their first child in spring 2025 with the release of their heartfelt duet, "Baby Steps," available now.

Written by Brittany Warthan, Michael Davis and Dylan Nordquist, "Baby Steps" celebrates the little moments that go into building a relationship, each culminating in the next chapter of their lives as they prepare to wed and become parents:

So far, so good and its only getting better / Two hearts that could take on anything together / Still got a lot to learn cause we ain't got a clue / What happens when our world starts spinning pink or blue / Getting ready for more baby steps with you

"This baby is a massive blessing! I've always wanted to be a father and start a family and it kick starts this year," King shares excitedly. "Couldn't ask for a better momma either! This baby is gonna be SO loved and raised up on Jesus and country music. Can't wait to finally have my little one in my arms!"

"I'm blown away and just honored that God has trusted us with something so special," Warthan adds. "I'm excited to go into another chapter of life with confidence because I get to raise a little one with a man that inspires me daily."

King released his sophomore album, Into The Neon, via Warner Music Nashville on January 26, 2024 to critical acclaim from Grammy.com, Billboard and more, leaving Texas Monthly stating "his Texas bona fides are unimpeachable" and Holler lauding King as "the genre's neo-traditional figurehead." The album yielded King's debut single, "I Could Be That Rain," which arrived as the most-added single at country radio, and has 80 total adds to-date.

