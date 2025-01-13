Skunk Anansie Shares First Track In Almost Three Years 'An Artist Is An Artist'

(FP) Skunk Anansie have released their brand new single "An Artist Is An Artist". Their first new music in almost three years, it finds the acclaimed four-piece at the peak of their powers and is a witty, provocative, pulsating slice of spiky, new-wave brilliance.

Tackling everything from ageism to our current need for approval in the digital age, "An Artist Is An Artist" somehow seems to hark back to the band's vitriolic debut single, "Little Baby Swastikkka," in terms of its confrontational quality. It also reaffirms the fact that SKUNK ANANSIE is part of Britain's proud agit-pop lineage that extends back to The Slits, whilst also conjuring up the wordplay of Ian Dury.

Produced by David Sitek of TV On The Radio fame, known for his production work with Foals, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Santigold, Solange, Weezer, and Chelsea Wolfe, "An Artist Is An Artist" is the surprising first taste of what's to come from the band in 2025. Reinvigorated after a period of introspection, their work with Sitek has seen the band twist and turn, stepping out of their comfort zone and re-shaping themselves into a lean and vital musical machine, ready to take on the world once more.

"His name seemed to be on a lot of records that we liked. But none of the records sounded the same. The records all sounded fresh, but mainly the artists all sounded like themselves," says Skin of the producer.

"He basically reminded us that the process of making music didn't need to be that complicated. When you start a band it never is, so it was a good reminder of that, and he got us to strip things right down," continues guitarist Ace.

