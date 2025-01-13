Watch Profiler's 'Depth Perception' Video

(SharpTone) Profiler have released the video for their latest single 'Depth Perception', taken from the upcoming deluxe edition of their debut album A Digital Nowhere that's set to be released on the 17th February via SharpTone Records.

Mike Evans from the band comments on the new track: "The track delves into how trauma healing can allow us to reconnect to those around us that we've lost touch with due to past negative experiences. It's talking about letting go of negative past events."

Profiler is a Nu-Metal reawakening from the mind of vocalist and guitarist Mike Evans. This band is inspired by those who have incited change in genres, arts, and theories. It's a weight of legacy that Profiler is comfortable shouldering, backed by SharpTone Records, its home since 2020.

After starting as a solo project in Bristol, UK, Mike stepped out from the studio and onto the stage, enlisting bassist/vocalist Joe Johnson and drummer Oscar Hocking. In early 2023, Oscar departed to be replaced by Brad Ratcliffe, cementing the line-up that would forge 2024's debut album, A Digital Nowhere.

Profiler's nu-metal-grunge-alt-rock, call it what you want, is an abrasive distorted soundscape that reverently glances back to those genres' heydays. Profiler is for anyone who misses or missed the contagious nineties Seattle grunge movement or the explosion of nu-metal that dominated the 00s and the genre-bending bands they made a path for.

