Bear McCreary Announces North American Themes & Variation Tour Dates

(BHM) Award-winning composer and recording artist Bear McCreary announces North American tour dates set to follow the European leg of his Themes & Variations tour. Known for his work on God of War, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Outlander, Battlestar Galactica, and The Walking Dead, McCreary will be playing selections from his iconic scores along with music from his new album The Singularity during the Themes & Variations tour. North American dates begin on May 22 in New York and end in Chicago on May 31. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 17.

Says McCreary, "After celebrating the twentieth anniversary of my first screen credit, for composing the music to 2004's Battlestar Galactica, along with the release of my debut rock record, The Singularity, the time has finally come to take my music on the road! I am thrilled to perform highlights from throughout my career and visit some of my favorite cities in the world. I look forward to connecting with fans and bringing my music to bombastic life on the concert stage. Let's go!"

The European dates begin April 18, in London, with shows planned in the Czech Republic, Poland, Germany, Holland, and three shows in France, including two appearances at the Echos & Merveilles Festival in Bruguières, one featuring Bear and his band and another with the Neko Light Orchestra.

APRIL 2025

18 - London, UK - indigo at The O2

21 - Warsaw, PL - Progresja

22 - Prague, CZ - Roxy

23 - Berlin, DE - Metropol

25 - Zurich, CH - Komplex 457

26 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg

28 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

29 - Paris, FR - Trianon

30 - Bruguières, FR - Le Bascala, Echos & Merveilles Fest (McCreary & band)

MAY 2025

4 - Bruguières, FR - Echos & Merveilles Fest (McCreary with the Neko Light Orchestra)

22 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre*

23 - Boston, MA - Somerville Theatre*

25 - Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club*

27 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield*

28 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall*

31 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre*

* = Just Announced

