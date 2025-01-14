Bon Jovi: Forever Coming In June

(Republic) Genesis Publications announce that the British, family-owned publishing house will be publishing Bon Jovi's first-ever authored anthology. With unlimited access to Bon Jovi's extensive archive and narrated by Jon Bon Jovi, Bon Jovi: Forever chronicles the band's remarkable 40-year history. Bon Jovi: Forever will be shipping in June 2025, with the limited edition now available to pre-order.

The meticulously curated collection showcases a treasure trove of memorabilia, including handwritten lyrics, tour passes and posters, iconic stage costumes, guitars, studio track lists and hundreds of photographs from the band's personal archives and private collections. Complemented by an array of vivid images that capture Bon Jovi live, backstage, on tour, and in the studio, this book offers fans a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the band's enduring legacy.

'I never laid out a plan for what I wanted people to feel from listening to our songs. If a song is pure of heart, if it comes from an emotional place and is not just 'crafted', chances are the listener will take that story and make it their own.' - Jon Bon Jovi

Through exclusive interviews, Jon Bon Jovi shares the intimate stories behind the artifacts, shedding light on the creative process behind his songwriting, the making of the band's legendary albums, and the key performances that cemented Bon Jovi's place in rock history. Jon's narrative describes writing lyrics in his high school notebooks and playing the Asbury Park scene as an ambitious teenager, recording his first hit 'Runaway', which was soon to be followed by the now Multi-Platinum Slippery When Wet and New Jersey albums, igniting the band's 'rocket ship to success' and, four decades on, brings us right up to date with the making of the band's recent 16th studio album, Forever. His candid reflections offer a deeper understanding of the band's brotherhood, their distinctive style, and the unwavering trust that fuelled their success.

'I was single-minded. There was no plan B, even before there was an audience. It was just the feeling that you got singing a song, and then playing in a band. There was something in that electricity, in the sheer sound of loud. There was something about it that captured my imagination.' - Jon Bon Jovi

Bon Jovi: Forever is published in a limited edition of only 1,500 numbered copies worldwide, each copy individually hand-signed by Jon Bon Jovi. Quarter-bound in black vegan leather, the front cover is printed with an image of the denim jacket worn by Jon on the 2024 Forever album cover, with embossed 'BON JOVI' and 'FOREVER' lettering. The 256-page book is finished with silver foil lettering on the spine, a silver foil heart and dagger on the back cover and silver page edging. Each copy is individually hand-signed by Jon Bon Jovi.

Presented in a black clamshell box with a silver heart and dagger foiled on the front cover, the interior lining is printed in a colour montage of Bon Jovi tour passes and pins. The interior lid holds an exclusive 7" single. This chrome-coloured vinyl will present two specially selected recordings, which will be announced shortly.

A compartment under the book includes exact replicas of the following items held in the Bon Jovi archive: Three Bon Jovi pins/badges and two guitar picks in a small cloth bag, a VIP Have a Nice Day tour pass and Jon Bon Jovi's personal All Access laminate pass for the 1984 Runaway tour. A large pull-ribbon, printed with the Bon Jovi logo, lifts the book from the handcrafted case.

Pre-order at TheBonJoviBook.com

Related Stories

Springsteen, Bon Jovi, Roger Daltrey Tribute Soul Man Sam Moore

Bon Jovi's 'Slippery When Wet' Expanded For Deluxe Reissue

Bon Jovi Offshoot Phil X & The Drills Share 'Don't Wake Up Dead'

Jon Bon Jovi Rocks 'Run Rudolph Run' With The Philly Specials

News > Bon Jovi