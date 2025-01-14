Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday Teaming For North American Tour

(Orienteer) Coheed and Cambria announces a North American co-headline summer tour with Taking Back Sunday with support from Foxing on all dates. The 25-date tour produced by Live Nation, kicks off on August 16th in St Louis, hitting some majestic venues, including the massive PNC Bank Arts Center in New Jersey, picturesque Red Rocks in Denver and the Greek Theatre in both Los Angeles and Berkeley, California. The whirlwind run wraps up at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery in Seattle on September 21st.

In addition to the tour announcement, Coheed and Cambria have shared their new single "Someone Who Can" from their forthcoming album The Father of Make Believe, which is set for release March 14th via Virgin Music Group. In conjunction with the new song, the band shares its heartwarming Mason Mercer-directed video where we get a glimpse at the early days of Coheed and Cambria in and around their hometown of Nyack, New York. "Someone Who Can" follows the previously shared The Father of Make Believe singles "Blind Side Sonny" and "Searching For Tomorrow" along with Claudio Covers, which arrived at the end of last year and features eight songs reimagined by primary songwriter and lead guitarist Claudio Sanchez including "Just Like Heaven" by The Cure and "Welcome To New York" by Taylor Swift, among others.

"Someone Who Can" is arguably the band's most accessible song in their 24 year career. When asked about the meaning behind the song, Claudio remarked, "When you're growing up, you're perpetually trying to understand the world that's changing around you. Over time, it's comforting to reach the conclusion that you'll never truly have things figured out."

Upcoming Live Dates

*= co-headline with Mastodon

**= co-headline with Taking Back Sunday

3/07 - 3/09 - Tool in the Sand @ Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

5/10 - Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center*

5/11 - Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum*

5/13 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater*

5/15 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park*

5/16 - Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery*

5/17 - Augusta, GA @ William B Bell Auditorium [no Mastodon]

5/19 - Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena*

5/21 - Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater*

5/22 - Lexington, KY @Rupp Arena*

5/24 @ Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome*

5/25 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater*

5/26 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC*

5/28 - Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena*

5/30 - Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview*

5/31 - Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain*

6/01 - Youngstown, OH @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre*

6/03 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum*

6/04 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Arena*

6/06 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena*

6/07 - Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center*

6/ 08 - Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall*

7/11 - 2000 Trees Festival @ Cheltenham, UK

8/16 - St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park**

8/17 - Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park**

8/19 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island**

8/20 - Minneapolis, MN @ Armory**

8/22 - Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill**

8/23 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoors**

8/24 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage**

8/26 - Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion**

8/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann**

8/29 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center**

8/30 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway**

9/2 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion**

9/3 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater**

9/5 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy**

9/6 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre**

9/8 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall**

9/9 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater**

9/10 - Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory**

9/12 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre**

9/14 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre**

9/15 - San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park**

9/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre**

9/18 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre**

9/20 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn**

9/21 - Seattle, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery**

11/08 - 11/13 - SS Neverender - Coheed Cruise - from Miami to Cozumel

