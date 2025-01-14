Dance Gavin Dance Launching Return Of The Robot North American Tour

(Live Nation) Dance Gavin Dance, today announced their upcoming "RETURN OF THE ROBOT" TOUR across North America this year. Produced by Live Nation, the 26-date tour kicks off on Friday, May 23 in Philadelphia, PA at The Fillmore, with additional stops in New York, Toronto, Nashville, Atlanta, Dallas, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and more before wrapping up on Sunday, June 29 in San Diego, CA at SOMA. Special guests The Home Team, See You Space Cowboy, and Dwellings will join Dance Gavin Dance on all dates.
The 2025 run of dates will also include SWANFEST 2025 FEAT. DANCE GAVIN DANCE & FRIENDS, a one day festival in Chicago on Saturday, May 31 at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, January 14. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, January 17 at 10am local time at dancegavindanceband.com.
PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the DANCE GAVIN DANCE "RETURN OF THE ROBOT" TOUR. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 14 at 10am ET until Thursday, January 16 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.
DANCE GAVIN DANCE "RETURN OF THE ROBOT" TOUR 2025 DATES:
Fri May 23 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
Sat May 24 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
Sun May 25 - Worcester, MA - Palladium *
Tue May 27 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
Thu May 29 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
Sat May 31 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom ^
Sun Jun 01 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus
Tue Jun 03 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Wed Jun 04 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
Fri Jun 06 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - War Memorial Auditorium
Sat Jun 07 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
Sun Jun 08 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
Mon Jun 09 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
Fri Jun 13 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
Sat Jun 14 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
Sun Jun 15 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
Tue Jun 17 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center *
Thu Jun 19 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center
Fri Jun 20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Sat Jun 21 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
Mon Jun 23 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium (Denver)
Tue Jun 24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
Wed Jun 25 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House & Event Center
Fri Jun 27 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Sat Jun 28 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Sun Jun 29 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
^Festival Date
*Non-Live Nation Date
Dance Gavin Dance Begin New Era With Two New Songs
Dance Gavin Dance Part Ways With Frontman Tilian Pearson
Dance Gavin Dance Unleash 'War Machine' Visualizer
Couple Get Married in Mosh Pit At Dance Gavin Dance Show
Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Premiering New Single This Week- Expanded Eric Clapton Unplugged Coming To Movie Theaters- more
Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith Looses Home In Los Angeles Wildfire- Steven Tyler's Healing Process Going Really Well- The Namm Show Will Go On As Planned- more
Kenny Chesney Kicking 2025 Off With Today and The Tonight Show Appearances- The Oak Ridge Boys Add Dates To American Made Farewell Tour- more
David Guetta Scores His 17th No. 1 With 'Forever Young'- Lil Baby's 'WHAM' Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200 Albums Chart- more
Sites and Sounds: Music Adds to Your Caribbean Fun in Sint Maarten - Saint Martin
The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more
Megadeth Frontman And Family Launch Of Mustaine
Coldplay Announce 'A Film For The Future' And Share Trailer
Nothing More Announce Spring Headline Shows
Cryptosis Unleash 'Reign Of Infinite' Video
Telepathy Announce New Album With 'Oath'
Dance Gavin Dance Launching Return Of The Robot North American Tour
Bear McCreary Announces North American Themes & Variation Tour Dates
Let Me Downs Deliver 'Broken Promises'