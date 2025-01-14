David Guetta Scores His 17th No. 1 With 'Forever Young'

(Warner) David Guetta scores his record-breaking 17th chart-topper at Dance Radio, giving him the most #1s since the chart first began in 2003. His latest hit, "Forever Young" with chart-topping singer Ava Max and 80's hitmakers Alphaville has ascended to #1 on Billboard's Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart.

Garnering over 82 million streams since its release, "Forever Young" also continues to rise on the Adult Pop Airplay chart, cracking the top 10 this week, and the Top 40 chart, now reaching the top 15.

Much like Guetta's huge 2022 hit "I'm Good (Blue)" with Bebe Rexha, which now has over 3.4 billion streams, the story of "Forever Young" started on TikTok. The track has garnered over 3 million TikTok creations this year, resulting in a huge boost across streaming platforms.

David Guetta put his spin on "Forever Young" this past summer, giving it a fresh sound for a new generation of fans, recruiting Ava Max ("Sweet but Psycho," "Kings & Queens") to provide the finishing touches to the EDM hit.

The single became a regular staple at David's legendary F*** ME I'M FAMOUS! residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza, with Ava flying out in September to perform the record to a sold-out crowd at the closing party. The content recorded by fans started to emerge on TikTok shortly before the release, and an official "Live At Ushuaïa" version is available on David's YouTube channel.

"Forever Young" followed a series of hit singles from Guetta in 2024. In April, the French dance icon teamed up with OneRepublic for one of his biggest hits yet, "I Don't Wanna Wait," "Raving" with Dutch EDM star Afrojack, and in September, he joined forces with Alesso and Madison Love for the epic "Never Going Home."

