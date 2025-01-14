Jason Isbell Shares 'Bury Me' To Announce New Album

(TOC) Jason Isbell has announced the release of his first entirely solo acoustic album, Foxes in the Snow, set for release March 7 via his own Southeastern Records. The first single, "Bury Me" is out now.

Foxes in the Snow was recorded in New York City at the famed Electric Lady Studios in October, 2024. Recorded entirely on the same all-mahogany 1940 Martin 0-17 acoustic guitar, and in the span of just five days, the album captures an artist at the peak of their powers; the virtuosic guitar playing and commanding vocal delivery on this collection is some of the most impressive of an already remarkable recording career. Isbell is one of the most highly lauded songwriters of his generation, and this stripped back, bare-bones format puts his immense talent for evocative storytelling and the complete mastery of his craft on full display.

This release marks Isbell's first new music since the award-winning Weathervanes, with his band The 400 Unit, in 2023. Isbell's breakthrough solo album, Southeastern, was released in 2013 and spawned a modern classic in "Cover Me Up". Since then, he has gone on to win six GRAMMY Awards and broken records as the first artist to ever take home the trophy for Best Americana Album three times. He recently added 'actor' to his skillset with a formidable performance opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorses' Killers Of The Flower Moon. He will next be seen in RZA's upcoming One Spoon Of Chocolate.

The album announcement follows news of an entirely solo US tour; An Intimate Evening With Jason Isbell kicks off on February 15th in Chicago.

ALL TOUR DATES

Jan 16-20: Mexico City, Mexico - Súper Ocho

Jan 18: Mexico City, Mexico - Lunario del Auditorio Nacional

Feb 2: Berlin, DE - Columbia Theatre +

Feb 4: Cologne, DE - Kulturkirche Köln +

Feb 6: Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso +

Feb 10: London, UK - Barbican +

Feb 12: Dublin, IE - Vicar Street +

Feb 15: Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre +

Feb 16: Ithaca, NY - State Theatre of Ithaca +

Feb 17: Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall +

Feb 18: Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center +

Feb 20: Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre +

Feb 21: New York, NY - Beacon Theatre +

Feb 22: New York, NY - Beacon Theatre +

Feb 23: Princeton, NJ - McCarter Theatre +

Feb 27: Washington DC - Warner Theatre +

Feb 28: Washington DC - Warner Theatre +

March 1: Washington DC - Warner Theatre +

March 12: Oakland, CA - Calvin Simmons Theatre +

March 13: Oakland, CA - Calvin Simmons Theatre +

March 14: Los Angeles, CA - Walt Disney Concert Hall +

March 15: Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre +

March 20: Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle +

March 21: Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle +

March 22: Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle +

March 28: Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle +

March 29: Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre +

April 3: Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

April 4: Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

April 5: Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

April 6: Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

April 8: Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

April 10: Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

April 11: St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 12: Savannah, GA - Savannah Music Festival

April 13: Greenville, SC - Peace Concert Hall

April 15: Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

April 16: Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

April 17: Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

April 30: Colorado Springs, CO - Sunset Amphitheater *

May 1: Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

May 2: Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

May 3: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

May 5: Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

May 6: Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

May 7: Billings, MT - Alberta Bair Theater

May 9: Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place - Sid Buckwold Theatre

May 11: Edmonton, AB - Winspear Centre

May 12: Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

May 13: Vancouver, BC - Orpheum

May 15: Walla Walla, WA - Wine Country Amphitheater

May 16: Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts

May 17: Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

May 19: Eugene, OR - Silva Hall

May 20: Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

June 19: Telluride, CO - Telluride Bluegrass Festival

June 21: Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

June 22: Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

June 25: Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

June 26: Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

June 27: Evansville, IN - Victory Theatre

June 28: Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater @

July 4-5: Missoula, MT - Zootown Festival

July 9: Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre

July 11: Sioux City, IA - Orpheum Theatre

July 12: Rockford, IL - Coronado Theatre

July 14: Fort Wayne, IN - Embassy Theatre

July 15: Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

July 16: Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts =

July 18: Beech Mountain, NC - Beech Mountain Ski Resort

July 19: Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront =

July 20: Charleston, SC - Charleston Gaillard Center

July 21: Wilmington, NC - Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College

Aug 26: Perth, WA - RAC Arena ~

Aug 29: Brisbane, QLD - Brisbane Entertainment Centre ~

Aug 30: Sydney, NSW - QUDOS Bank Arena ~

Sept 2: Hobart, TAS - MyState Bank Arena ~

Sept 4: Adelaide, SA - Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena ~

Sept 6: Melbourne, VIC - Rod Laver Arena ~

Sept 7: Melbourne, VIC - Rod Laver Arena ~

+ Jason Isbell Solo

* w/ Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

@ w/ Band of Horses

= w/ Garrison Starr

~ supporting Paul Kelly

