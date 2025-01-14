Jason Isbell Shares 'Bury Me' To Announce New Album

(TOC) Jason Isbell has announced the release of his first entirely solo acoustic album, Foxes in the Snow, set for release March 7 via his own Southeastern Records. The first single, "Bury Me" is out now.
Foxes in the Snow was recorded in New York City at the famed Electric Lady Studios in October, 2024. Recorded entirely on the same all-mahogany 1940 Martin 0-17 acoustic guitar, and in the span of just five days, the album captures an artist at the peak of their powers; the virtuosic guitar playing and commanding vocal delivery on this collection is some of the most impressive of an already remarkable recording career. Isbell is one of the most highly lauded songwriters of his generation, and this stripped back, bare-bones format puts his immense talent for evocative storytelling and the complete mastery of his craft on full display.
This release marks Isbell's first new music since the award-winning Weathervanes, with his band The 400 Unit, in 2023. Isbell's breakthrough solo album, Southeastern, was released in 2013 and spawned a modern classic in "Cover Me Up". Since then, he has gone on to win six GRAMMY Awards and broken records as the first artist to ever take home the trophy for Best Americana Album three times. He recently added 'actor' to his skillset with a formidable performance opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorses' Killers Of The Flower Moon. He will next be seen in RZA's upcoming One Spoon Of Chocolate.
The album announcement follows news of an entirely solo US tour; An Intimate Evening With Jason Isbell kicks off on February 15th in Chicago.
ALL TOUR DATES
Jan 16-20: Mexico City, Mexico - Súper Ocho
Jan 18: Mexico City, Mexico - Lunario del Auditorio Nacional
Feb 2: Berlin, DE - Columbia Theatre +
Feb 4: Cologne, DE - Kulturkirche Köln +
Feb 6: Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso +
Feb 10: London, UK - Barbican +
Feb 12: Dublin, IE - Vicar Street +
Feb 15: Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre +
Feb 16: Ithaca, NY - State Theatre of Ithaca +
Feb 17: Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall +
Feb 18: Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center +
Feb 20: Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre +
Feb 21: New York, NY - Beacon Theatre +
Feb 22: New York, NY - Beacon Theatre +
Feb 23: Princeton, NJ - McCarter Theatre +
Feb 27: Washington DC - Warner Theatre +
Feb 28: Washington DC - Warner Theatre +
March 1: Washington DC - Warner Theatre +
March 12: Oakland, CA - Calvin Simmons Theatre +
March 13: Oakland, CA - Calvin Simmons Theatre +
March 14: Los Angeles, CA - Walt Disney Concert Hall +
March 15: Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre +
March 20: Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle +
March 21: Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle +
March 22: Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle +
March 28: Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle +
March 29: Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre +
April 3: Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
April 4: Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
April 5: Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
April 6: Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater
April 8: Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
April 10: Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
April 11: St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
April 12: Savannah, GA - Savannah Music Festival
April 13: Greenville, SC - Peace Concert Hall
April 15: Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
April 16: Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium
April 17: Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center
April 30: Colorado Springs, CO - Sunset Amphitheater *
May 1: Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
May 2: Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
May 3: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
May 5: Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater
May 6: Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater
May 7: Billings, MT - Alberta Bair Theater
May 9: Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place - Sid Buckwold Theatre
May 11: Edmonton, AB - Winspear Centre
May 12: Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place
May 13: Vancouver, BC - Orpheum
May 15: Walla Walla, WA - Wine Country Amphitheater
May 16: Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts
May 17: Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
May 19: Eugene, OR - Silva Hall
May 20: Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium
June 19: Telluride, CO - Telluride Bluegrass Festival
June 21: Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
June 22: Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
June 25: Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater
June 26: Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
June 27: Evansville, IN - Victory Theatre
June 28: Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater @
July 4-5: Missoula, MT - Zootown Festival
July 9: Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre
July 11: Sioux City, IA - Orpheum Theatre
July 12: Rockford, IL - Coronado Theatre
July 14: Fort Wayne, IN - Embassy Theatre
July 15: Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion
July 16: Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts =
July 18: Beech Mountain, NC - Beech Mountain Ski Resort
July 19: Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront =
July 20: Charleston, SC - Charleston Gaillard Center
July 21: Wilmington, NC - Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College
Aug 26: Perth, WA - RAC Arena ~
Aug 29: Brisbane, QLD - Brisbane Entertainment Centre ~
Aug 30: Sydney, NSW - QUDOS Bank Arena ~
Sept 2: Hobart, TAS - MyState Bank Arena ~
Sept 4: Adelaide, SA - Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena ~
Sept 6: Melbourne, VIC - Rod Laver Arena ~
Sept 7: Melbourne, VIC - Rod Laver Arena ~
+ Jason Isbell Solo
* w/ Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
@ w/ Band of Horses
= w/ Garrison Starr
~ supporting Paul Kelly
