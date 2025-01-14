Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Announce New Album

(Chipster) Envy Of None are back today with news of their much anticipated second album, Stygian Wavz, set for release on Kscope on March, 14th. The announcement follows a recent flurry of activity from the Canadian/American band which saw them release two singles, 'Not Dead Yet' and 'Under The Stars', both of which included on the new album.

To celebrate the announcement, Envy Of None have shared a new single - album title track 'Stygian Waves' - alongside a new music video animated and directed by Mariano Biotico. Speaking on the new single and the upcoming album, Envy of None songwriter and bassist Andy Curran said "This track is a favourite of all 4 EONs. Despite the fact of the spartan lyrical content, this song features our sweet Maiah on lead vocals. Her harmonies and layers of vocals are literally symphonic! It's hard to put a finger on what style or genre this one is...and we're proud of that!"

Though they'd never describe themselves as such, Envy Of None are the living, breathing definition of a supergroup. No other band on earth could rightly claim to have Alex Lifeson - one of rock's most influential visionaries - heading up guitar duties, with Andy Curran of Coney Hatch and Soho 69 overseeing bass/programming as well as producer extraordinaire Alfio Annibalini on keyboards. However, the star in this band could very well be its youngest member - American singer-songwriter Maiah Wynne - whose wonderfully emotive vocals are able to spin the music in new exciting directions that thrill to the core.

On their self-titled debut of 2022, the group were able to prove that they were a lot more than the sum of their parts, with an abundance of panache and finesse poured into a contemporary alt rock sound that was hard to predict and even harder to categorize. This year's sophomore release, Stygian Wavz, is the sound of a band basking in the radiant glow of creative confidence and coming into their own, staggering the listener with every twist and turn encased within their heady mix of genre-splicing brilliance.

Envy Of None - Stygian Wavz

1. Not Dead Yet [03:29]

2. The Story [04:41]

3. Under The Stars [04:32]

4. Thrill Of The Chase [03:40]

5. Handle With Care [04:14]

6. That Was Then [03:46]

7. Raindrops [03:33]

8. New Trip [03:55]

9. Clouds [04:02]

10. The End [03:58]

11. Stygian Waves [03:37]

Related Stories

Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Share 'Under The Stars' Video

Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Celebrate Halloween With 'Not Dead Yet'

Singled Out: Andy Curran's Lookin' For Love

Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Get Animated For 'That Was Then' Video

News > Envy Of None