Willow Avalon Shares New Song 'Baby Blue'

(Atlantic) Rising singer, songwriter and musician Willow Avalon unveils a new song, "Baby Blue," today, which is featured as today's cover of Apple Music's New Music Daily playlist. The song is on her highly anticipated, full-length debut album, Southern Belle Raisin' Hell, out Friday, January 17 via Atlantic Records/Assemble Sound.
In the midst of a breakout year, Avalon was recently named a 2025 "Artist to Watch" by The Tennessean and Holler, who praised, "Country music is cool again, and no one is cooler than Willow Avalon."
Already receiving widespread attention, Southern Belle Raisin' Hell consists of fourteen tracks including breakout singles, "Tequila or Whiskey" and "Homewrecker," which have amassed nearly 100 million views on social media to date and over 15 million streams across platforms in just the last two months. Originally from Georgia and now based in New York, Avalon's musical journey began with her first word, "Elvis." She grew up playing piano in church and taught herself guitar at age 12, using songwriting as a form of escapism. She plays, writes and produces her music alongside a small group of collaborators, crafting a sound that refreshingly blends classic country and Americana sounds. Her unique style has led her to share stages with Cage the Elephant, Paul Cauthen, Charles Wesley Godwin and more.
Avalon will share her music with fans on her first-ever headline tour across the U.S., U.K. and Ireland. Following a string of sold-out shows in the fall, including a recent performance at Los Angeles' Roxy Theatre, Avalon will stop New York's Bowery Ballroom, Washington D.C.'s The Atlantis, Toronto's Horseshoe Tavern, Boston's The Sinclair and more this year. Due to overwhelming demand, several previously sold-out shows across the U.K. and Ireland, including Manchester, Birmingham, London, Glasgow and Dublin have been upgraded to larger venues to accommodate more fans.
WILLOW AVALON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES
January 30-Philadelphia, PA-The Foundry
January 31-Washington, D.C.-The Atlantis
February 1-Richmond, VA-Richmond Music Hall
February 3-Charlotte, NC-Neighborhood Theatre
February 4-Durham, NC-Motorco Music Hall
February 6-Athens, GA-40 Watt
February 7-Nashville, TN-Exit/In
February 8-St. Louis, MO-Off Broadway
February 10-Indianapolis, IN-Hi-Fi
February 11-Columbus, OH-A&R Bar
February 12-Cleveland, OH-Grog Shop
February 14-Detroit, MI-El Club
February 15-Toronto, ON-Horseshoe Tavern
February 16-Montreal, QB-Bar La Ritz
February 18-Hamden, CT-Space Ballroom
February 19-Boston, MA-The Sinclair
February 20-New York, NY-Bowery Ballroom
February 28-Nashville, TN-Grand Ole Opry
March 10-Manchester, U.K.-Academy 3
March 11-Birmingham, U.K.-O2 Institute2
March 12- London, U.K.- Neon
March 14-London, U.K.-Country to Country
March 16-Glasgow, U.K.-Country to Country
March 18-Glasgow, U.K.-Oran Mor Auditorium
March 20-Belfast, U.K.-The Limelight 2
March 21-Dublin, IE-Opium
April 4-New Orleans, LA-Hogs for the Cause
April 6-Georgetown, TX-Two Step Inn
May 10-Knoxville, TN-Southern Skies
July 20-Whitefish, Montana-Under the Big Sky Festival
Watch Willow Avalon's 'Gettin' Rich, Goin' Broke' Video
Willow Avalon Declares 'Country Never Leaves'
