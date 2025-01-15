Brit Floyd Celebrating 'Wish You Were Here' 50th Anniversary With Tour

(SRO) Brit Floyd-"widely recognized as the world's premiere Pink Floyd experience" (Rolling Stone)-returns to the stage in 2025 with their biggest and most spectacular production to date, celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Pink Floyd's iconic album Wish You Were Here complete with the group's award-winning laser and light show, massive circular screen, inflatables, and theatrics.

In addition, BRIT FLOYD this summer will collaborate and perform on a massive double-bill run of five shows throughout iconic venues in California and Nevada with musician/producer-icon Alan Parsons.

Presented by Palladium Entertainment, this year's celebration of the Wish You Were Here album will kick off with dates in the UK beginning February 19 in Manchester, UK and ending March 9 at Symphony Hall in Birmingham ahead of the group's U.S. shows. The tour will honor the iconic album (released in 1975) which features four of Pink Floyd's most beloved songs-"Shine On You Crazy Diamond," "Welcome to the Machine," "Have A Cigar" and "Wish You Were Here"-and is widely regarded as one of the greatest albums of all time.

Every night, in a two-and-a-half-hour-plus show, BRIT FLOYD will perform the music of Wish You Were Here as well as classic tracks from Pink Floyd's magnificent catalog of albums, including Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, Animals, The Division Bell, Meddle, and more.

The assembled band of musicians that audiences have come to love and respect worldwide over the years will take to the stage to perform note-for-note renditions of all the classic Pink Floyd tracks. The ensemble includes BRIT FLOYD's long-time guitarist/lead vocalist and musical director Damian Darlington, bassist/lead vocalist Ian Cattell, and Canadian Idol Winner vocalist Eva Avila, along with the other expert musicians who have joined the ranks of BRIT FLOYD over the last decade.

In the past, touring musicians from both Pink Floyd and Roger Waters' touring band have shared the stage with BRIT FLOYD in the U.S., UK, and Europe. They include Pink Floyd bassist/vocalist Guy Pratt, backing vocalists Durga McBroom, and Roberta Freeman; Pink Floyd saxophonist Scott Page; Hammond organist/keyboardist Harry Waters (who will join BRIT FLOYD for 30 shows: 10 in the UK and 20 in the U.S.); and drummer Graham Broad, who are both from Roger Waters touring band. Expect to see some of these artists making guest appearances on the 2025 dates.

Having performed over 1,200 shows since their launch in Liverpool, England in January 2011, BRIT FLOYD have circled the world, sold out tours across Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and the Middle East. They have performed concerts at some of the world's greatest venues, including London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall, the awe-inspiring Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado; the historic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles; and 'The Showplace of the Nation,' NYC's Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan. The BRIT FLOYD show has become a phenomenon, widely regarded by many as the world's greatest rock tribute experience.

Brit Floyd's 2025 Tour Dates are as follows:

UK Tour:

2/19 - Manchester - Bridgewater Hall

2/20 - Glasgow - Pavillion

2/22 - Dunfermline - Alhambra Theatre

2/24 - Northampton - The Derngate

2/25 - London* - Barbican - (with Harry Waters)

2/27 - Poole* - Lighthouse - (with Harry Waters)

2/28 - Portsmouth* - Guildhall - (with Harry Waters)

3/1 - Cardiff* - New Theatre - (with Harry Waters)

3/3 - Liverpool* - Philharmonic Hall - (with Harry Waters)

3/4 - Leicester* - De Montfort Hall - (with Harry Waters)

3/6 - Basingstoke* - The Anvil - (with Harry Waters)

3/7 - Guildford* - G LIve - (with Harry Waters)

3/8 - Scunthorpe* - Baths Hall - (with Harry Waters)

3/9 - Birmingham* - Symphony Hall - (with Harry Waters)

North American Tour:

4/10 - Johnstown, PA - 1st Summit Arena

4/11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center

4/12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center

4/13 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic

4/15 - Rochester, NY - Auditorium Theatre

4/16 - Montreal, QC - Place Des Artes

4/18 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Concert Hall

4/19 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama

4/21 - London, ON - Canada Life Place

4/22 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

4/23 - Buffalo, NY - Shea's PAC

4/25 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

4/26 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

4/27 - Wilkes Barre, PA - F.M Kirby

4/28 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theatre

4/30 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Events Center

5/1 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Events Center

4/2 - Baltimore, Theatre - Lyric Theatre

5/3 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live Etess Arena

5/5 - Syracuse - The OnCenter Cruse Hinds

5/6 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Centre

5/7 - Providence, RI - The Vets

5/9 - Hershey, PA - The Giant Center

5/10 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

5/11 - Durham, NC - DPAC

5/13 - Daytona Beach, FL - Peabody Auditorium

5/14 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

5/16 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckhard Hall

5/17 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore

5/18 - Melbourne, FL - King Center

5/20 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

5/21 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theatre

5/22 - Atlanta, GA - Cobb Energy PAC

5/23 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace

5/24 - Huber Heights - The Rose Music Hall

5/27 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Music Hall

5/29 - Detroit, MI - The Fox Theatre

5/30 - Waukegan, IL - Genessee Theatre

5/31 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theatre

6/1 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theatre

6/3 - Kansas City, MO - Midlands

6/5 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - (SOLD OUT)

6/7 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center

6/9 - Prescott Valley, AZ - Findley Auto Center

7/10 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

7/11 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre - (with Alan Parsons)

7/12 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheatre - (with Alan Parsons)

7/13 - Henderson, NV - Lees Family Forum

7/15 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort - (with Alan Parsons)

7/16 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort - (with Alan Parsons)

7/18 - Murphys, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre - (with Alan Parsons)

7/19 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

7/20 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery

7/22 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

7/23 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Live

7/24 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

7/26 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts

7/27 - Boise, ID - Egyptian

7/29 - Salt Lake City - Maverik Arena

7/31 - Alburquerque, NM - Kiva Theatre

8/1 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel PAC

8/2 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits - Moody

8/3 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

8/5 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre

8/6 - Shreveport, LA - Municipal Theatre

8/7 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theatre

8/9 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C Smith Concert Hall

8/10 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

8/12 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheatre

8/14 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavillion

8/15 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavillion

8/16 - Interlochen, OH - Center for the Performing Arts

8/19 - Saratoga Springs - Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center

8/20 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre

8/21 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheatre

8/22 - Hampton Beach, NH - Casino Ballroom

8/25 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger PAC

8/26 - Wilmington, NC - Wilson Center

8/27 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

8/28 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

