Ella Langley's 'weren't for the wind' No. 1 Added For Two Weeks

(TPR) Following an absolute landmark year, CMA Award-winning artist Ella Langley is keeping the pedal to the metal and kicking off 2025 by impacting Country Radio with her breezy single "weren't for the wind". Working in partnership with Triple Tigers Records, the track has become the No. 1 most added song for 2 weeks with 97 total stations.

"weren't for the wind" comes on the heels of Ella's first No. 1 hit on Country Radio, "you look like you love me" featuring Riley Green. The explosive song reached the No. 1 spot on Mediabase's Country Radio Chart in early December and made Ella the first of only two female artists to top the Billboard Country Airplay Chart in 2024. The RIAA Platinum-certified hit took home the 2024 CMA Award for 'Musical Event of the Year' and was featured on Ella's debut album, hungover, as well as her deluxe album, still hungover. hungover closed out last year by being named one of the Best Albums of 2024 by The New York Times, who stated that Ella "doesn't tiptoe around the wounds; she finds a way to dig them deeper while locking eyes, dispassionately and proudly," while Rolling Stone noted that "hungover showed the full range of her country powers and made for one of the best debuts this year."

Ella will kick off her extended run of SOLD-OUT headline shows for the still hungover tour on January 23 in Oklahoma City, OK. She is also set to perform as direct support on Riley Green's North American Damn Country Music Tour starting in March.

