Gold Child Returns After Four Years With 'On The Other Side'

(CCM) Gold Child, the Los Angeles-based alt-pop/country project of singer-songwriter Emily Fehler, is excited to present "On The Other Side," Gold Child's first offering of new material since the release of 2021's Far From You EP. A song about the disillusionment that comes with chasing the dreams and life you always imagined, "On The Other Side" represents a personal road to self-discovery, as well as revealing a new stylistic approach for the acclaimed songwriter.

"I wrote 'On The Other Side' during a period of melancholy, when I was grappling with life choices and wondering what could have been if I'd taken a different path," Fehler reflects. "I sought happiness and contentment through external changes - like moving across the country from NYC to LA - rather than addressing the deeper reasons for my dissatisfaction (I needed therapy). Ultimately, I've come to accept where I am and learned that the process itself is what life is about."

Blending heartfelt storytelling with ethereal, shimmering soundscapes, Emily Fehler's journey in music began early. She first performed for an audience at the age of four, and by nine was captivating crowds with pop and country covers as part of various performing groups. During her high school years, Fehler honed her craft as a prolific songwriter, channeling her passion for music into creating her own voice. After graduating from Berklee College of Music, she rediscovered her love for country music, drawn to the timeless melodies and raw emotion of legends like Patsy Cline and the great female troubadours of country's golden era.

Inspired by the classics yet eager to leave her own mark, Fehler infused her songwriting with modern, atmospheric textures, crafting a sound that feels both nostalgic and innovative. This unique blend of heartfelt country roots and alt-pop sensibility became the foundation of Gold Child, a project that celebrates storytelling, emotion, and sonic exploration in equal measure.

After a forced hiatus due to health challenges, Fehler returned to songwriting with a renewed determination to grow and refine her craft. She wrote countless songs - most of which she says will never see the light of day - and immersed herself in studying the work of her favorite Nashville songwriters, hoping to absorb some of their magic. When it came time to record these new songs, Fehler embraced experimentation, collaborating with different producers to explore what worked and what didn't. She let go of the need for every song to perfectly fit the "Gold Child sound" and focused instead on what would best serve the song itself. This approach led to a sound that's less "country" than her previous work but, ironically, the songwriting feels more country than ever before.

Stay tuned for more Gold Child music to be released in the coming weeks, along with the announcement of her forthcoming EP.

