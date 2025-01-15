Ice Nine Kills Raise Over $100 K For LA Fire Relief With Heed The Call Shirts

(CN) Ice Nine Kills have raised over $100,000 and counting for victims for the California Wildfires with their exclusive "Heed The Call For California" benefit shirt, 100% of the proceeds from which are going to the California Fire Foundation Wildfire and Disaster Relief Fund.
Having been personally affected by the wildfires, Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas shares "The band began on the East Coast, but we consider Los Angeles our second home.
"Most of us live in California, and like many people here, we felt powerless as we watched the devastation unfold. However, our global community of supporters and friends is strong. We knew that if we called on them for help, they would rise to the occasion, and they have.
"We are proud to stand alongside other musicians, creatives, and workers in our industry to support the ongoing relief efforts in any way we can."
The "Heed The Call For California" benefit shirt will be available for the rest of this week here
