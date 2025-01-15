Metal Hall of Fame Gala To Be Telethon For LA Fire Relief

(Chipster) The 9th Annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala will now transform to a 2025 fundraising telethon to help raise money for displaced families of the recent Los Angeles County wildfires.
The Gala will be held January 22, 2025, at the Grand Theater, Anaheim, CA. A Celebrity Red Carpet will take place 7:00PM, and the Telethon's Induction Ceremony, Live Performances, and All -Star Jams will commence 8:00PM.
Rockstars, celebrities, music executives, supercross motorcycle racing stars, and surprise guests will join forces at the Gala to help this great cause. Radio/Television Legend Eddie Trunk and entertainment personality Cathy Rankin will Host the event. Poison's Rikki Rockett, Kill Devil Hill, former Megadeth members Chris Poland and Jeff Young, Southern California's Alibis, and Rochester New York band Wicked will perform, along with All-Star Jams and surprise performances.
A direct live stream link to a disaster relief fund will be provided the day of the Gala, at www.facebook.com/officialmetalhalloffame. 100% of all funds raised from the livestream link will be donated to the Los Angeles County wildfire victims, to help them re-establish their lives once again.
"The 9th Annual Metal Hall of Fame Charity Gala means more than ever, as we turn it into a fundraising/livestream event to help the victims of the of Los Angeles County wildfires," says Pat Gesualdo, President/ CEO of the Metal Hall of Fame.
2025 METAL HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES:
DARRELL DIMEBAG ABBOTT (20th year memoriam, with surprise guests)
RIKKI ROCKETT (Poison, Inducted by SiriusXM/Hair Nation's Tommy London)
TONY MACALPINE
DANGEROUS TOYS
LIFE OF AGONY
KNAC RADIO
ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ (Arch Enemy)
DOYLE WOLFGANG VON FRANKENSTEIN (Misfits)
CANNIBAL CORPSE
BURTON C. BELL (Fear Factory)
JEFF YOUNG (Megadeth/ Kings of Thrash)
ALL STAR JAM / SURPRISE PERFORMANCES!!
Ozzy Osbourne's Rock Hall Induction Concluded With All-Star Jam (2024 In Review)
Singled Out: Metal Hall of Fame's Carol Of The Bells (Feat Megadeth, Halford Stars)
Judas Priest Announce Shield Of Pain Tour 2025
Ozzy Osbourne's Rock Hall Induction Concludes With All-Star Jam
Bon Jovi: Forever Coming In June- Nonpoint's Robb Rivera Updates Fans After Being Rushed To Hospital- Nine Inch Nails Delay Tour Announcement- more.
Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Premiering New Single This Week- Expanded Eric Clapton Unplugged Coming To Movie Theaters- more
Kenny Chesney Kicking 2025 Off With Today and The Tonight Show Appearances- The Oak Ridge Boys Add Dates To American Made Farewell Tour- more
David Guetta Scores His 17th No. 1 With 'Forever Young'- Lil Baby's 'WHAM' Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200 Albums Chart- more
Sites and Sounds: Music Adds to Your Caribbean Fun in Sint Maarten - Saint Martin
The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more
Metal Hall of Fame Gala To Be Telethon For LA Fire Relief
Ice Nine Kills Raise Over $100 K For LA Fire Relief With Heed The Call Shirts
Alien Weaponry Stream 'Mau Moko' Video And Announce New Album
Watch My Morning Jacket's 'Time Waited' Video
Elmore James Definitive Hits & Rarities Coming Soon
Singled Out: Jimmy & the Veil 'Weightless' Feat Andrew Wells of Dance Gavin Dance
Bon Jovi: Forever Coming In June
Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Announce New Album