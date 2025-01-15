Neal Francis' Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online

(BHM) Acclaimed singer-songwriter-pianist Neal Francis performed his new gorgeously sprawling power pop anthem, "What's Left of Me," on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night. The song is from his eagerly anticipated third studio album, Return To Zero, arriving Friday, March 14 via ATO Records.

Francis' first full-length studio effort in more than three years and most extravagantly realized work so far, Return To Zero sees the Chicago-based singer-songwriter-pianist creating a beautifully strange entangling of timeless rock 'n' roll and '70s-era dance music. Merging supremely heavy guitar riffs with lush and pulsating grooves, Francis constructed the album sans digital programming in keeping with his long-standing devotion to all things analog.

Return To Zero was heralded last week with the premiere of "What's Left Of Me." A piercingly candid reflection on life on the road co-written with chart-topping Nashville-based songwriter Chris Gelbuda (Sabrina Carpenter, Meghan Trainor, Zac Brown Band), the track is accompanied by an official music video streaming now.

"Chris and I are good friends and we got to talking about the challenges of being in a committed relationship while you're on tour," says Neal Francis. "A lot of these songs were influenced by Electric Light Orchestra and the way Jeff Lynne synthesizes classical music and pop songwriting, and 'What's Left Of Me' was definitely one where I was going for an ELO vibe."

Co-produced by Francis alongside frequent collaborator Sergio Rios and recorded live in the studio with members of his touring band, Return To Zero is further highlighted by the playfully swaggering, deliberately over-the-top confession of romantic desperation, "Back It Up," joined by an official music video directed by Alec Basse and streaming now.

Hailed by SPIN as "a mesmerizing performer," Francis will celebrate Return To Zero with an epic international tour schedule that will see him traversing the globe through 2025 and beyond, with full details to be announced soon. The first leg of North American headline dates begins March 20th in Cleveland, OH, and continues through mid-April. A pair of Japanese headline shows will be followed by a second US headline run, getting underway May 7 on the West Coast.

Fresh off performing this past weekend at Bobby Weir's annual Dead Ahead in Riviera Cancun, Mexico, Francis will also continue to bring his show-stopping live set to an array of festivals around the world, beginning with Byron Bay, Australia's famed Byron Bay Bluesfest (April 17-20), a two-night stand at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival set for New Orleans, LA's historic Tipitina's (May 2-3), and Denver, CO's Outside Festival (May 31). Additional dates will be announced.

NEAL FRANCIS - TOUR 2025

MARCH

20 - Cleveland, OH

21 - Pittsburgh, PA

22 - Toronto, ON

26 - Boston, MA

27 - New York, NY

28 - Philadelphia, PA

29 - Portland, ME

APRIL

1 - Raleigh, NC

2 - Charleston, SC

3 - Asheville, NC

4 - Atlanta, GA

5 - Nashville, TN

8 - Oklahoma City, OK

9 - Kansas City, MO

10 - St. Louis, MO

11 - Louisville, KY

12 - Indianapolis, IN

17-20 - Byron Bay, Australia - Byron Bay Bluesfest *

24 - Tokyo, JP - Shibuya Club Quattro

25 - Osaka, JP - Umeda Shangrila

MAY

2 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival @ Tipitina's *

3 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival @ Tipitina's *

7 - Solana Beach, CA

8 - Los Angeles, CA

10 - Stateline, NV

13 - Chico, CA

15 - Bend, OR

16 - Portland, OR

17 - Seattle, WA

31 - Denver, CO - Outside Festival *

* Festival Appearance

