Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison Postpone Above Ground Benefit

(SRO) In the aftermath of the horrific wildfires that have ravaged Los Angeles, guitarists Dave Navarro (Jane's Addiction) and Billy Morrison (Billy Idol) have postponed the January 25 "ABOVE GROUND" benefit concert at The Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, CA. The fourth iteration of the event was again set to raise awareness and funds for mental health and suicide prevention.
"It takes hundreds of hours from dozens of musicians, technicians and partners to produce Above Ground," says manager Rick Canny, who co-founded the organization in 2018 with Navarro and Morrison. "Dave, Billy and I know that at this time there is a much greater use of the team's collective energy, time, and attention. We will have Above Ground 4 later this year. But right now, the focus is on the immediate needs of friends, our extended families, and the community at large. We would like to thank our partners MusiCares, Goldenvoice, CenterStaging, and Capital Funding Group for supporting us in this decision."
This year's event was set to highlight the groundbreaking self-titled debuts by the New York Dolls (1973) and The Cars (1978) and was scheduled so that performers coming in for the Grammy Awards could participate. Tickets for the rescheduled show (date TBA) will be honored; for those who prefer a refund, please request from your point of purchase.
Dave Navarro & Billy Morrison Announce Above Ground Benefit Concert Initial Guests
Dave Navarro & Billy Morrison Announce 4th Above Ground Benefit Concert
Billy Morrison and Dave Navarro Announce Above Ground Charity Auction
Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison Add More Stars To Above Ground Benefit
Sammy Hagar Wants To Retire From Touring- Snot To Livestream Reunion Show With Mystery Singer- Pearl Jam, Luke Combs Lead Festival Lineup- more
Rock Committing Suicide Says Poison's Rikki Rockett- Coal Chamber Cancel Fiend For The Fans Tour- Brit Floyd Celebrating 'Wish You Were Here' With Tour- more
The Prodigy Announces First Live Solo Performance In North America Since 2017- FKA twigs Announces EUSEXUA 2025 TOUR- more
The Prodigy Announces First Live Solo Performance In North America Since 2017- Rain 910, Rick Ross, and Ron E Share 'Often' Video- more
Song Premiere: Lips Speak Louder's Spooky Girl'
5 Starr: Ringo Starr - Look Up
Sites and Sounds: Music Adds to Your Caribbean Fun in Sint Maarten - Saint Martin
The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more
Snot To Livestream Reunion Show With Mystery Singer
Kid Rock Lets The Cat Out Of The Bag Ahead Of His Birthday
LOLLAPALOOZA: The Uncensored Story of Alternative Rock's Wildest Festival Book Coming
Bowling For Soup Share 'Friends O' Mine' Video
Saliva Announce 'Revelation : Retold' Deluxe Album
Sammy Hagar Wants To Retire From Touring
Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison Postpone Above Ground Benefit
Sleeping with Sirens Kellin Quinn Preview Solo Album With 'Further Til We Disappear'