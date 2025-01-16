j-hope Of BTS Announces Hope On The Stage North American Tour

(fcc) j-hope of 21st century pop icons BTS officially announced his first-ever solo tour 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' in NORTH AMERICA, set to take place across 6 cities in North America.

The North American leg is part of j-hope's first-ever solo world tour, 'HOPE ON THE STAGE,' which will feature a total of 31 shows in 15 cities across the world, including Seoul (South Korea), Singapore (Singapore), Jakarta (Indonesia), Bangkok (Thailand), Osaka (Japan), and more.

The world tour will begin with a three-day run in Seoul from February 28 to March 2 at the KSPO DOME. All three shows will also be available for global fans to enjoy through online livestreaming via Weverse.

j-hope will kick off the North American leg of the tour on March 13 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn and make his way to Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, and Oakland, with a final stop in Los Angeles to headline BMO Stadium on April 4 and April 6. The finale shows, which mark his solo stadium debut and make him the first South Korean solo artist to headline a US stadium show, are sure to be just some of the most anticipated and iconic moments in his solo musical journey. Due to the ongoing wildfires, ticketing details for the Los Angeles shows at BMO Stadium will be released at a later time, out of respect for those in LA County.

Along with the announcement that was made today via the global fandom platform Weverse, which sent waves of excitement through his dedicated fans, the tour poster detailing the dates and venues for the upcoming tour was unveiled. It features j-hope's silhouette at the center with retro stand mics on each side against a striking red and black backdrop. The bold imagery captures the high-energy and electrifying stage persona that j-hope is known for, teasing an unforgettable live experience for fans.

A true boundary breaker, j-hope became the first South Korean artist to headline a major U.S. music festival with his gripping performance at Lollapalooza 2022. His impressive musical milestones also include his collaboration with a wide variety of artists across genres as seen with "Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G)" (2019) and "on the street (with J. Cole)" (2023), bringing together diverse artistic influences both in his music and visuals. His latest Special Album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 (2024) debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. The album was accompanied by a six-part docuseries 'HOPE ON THE STREET' released worldwide on Prime Video, celebrating j-hope's authentic musical expression.

Tickets will be available starting with the ARMY MEMBERSHIP Presale, which will begin on Wednesday, January 22 at 3 PM local time. The General Onsale will open the following day, Thursday, January 23 at 3 PM local time at ticketmaster.com. ARMY MEMBERSHIP holders can register for the presale on Weverse now through Tuesday, January 14 at 6PM ET.

Fans can also purchase exclusive VIP Packages, which include premium tickets, access to the pre-show soundcheck party, and a post-show send off package. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected.

'HOPE ON THE STAGE' in NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Thu Mar 13 -Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Fri Mar 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Mon Mar 17 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

Tue Mar 18 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

Sat Mar 22 - Mexico City, MX - Palacio de los Deportes

Sun Mar 23 - Mexico City, MX - Palacio de los Deportes

Wed Mar 26 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

Thu Mar 27 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

Mon Mar 31 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Tue Apr 01 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Fri Apr 4 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium

Sun Apr 6 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium

