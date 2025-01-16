Lamb of God's Mark Morton Recruits Jaren Johnston For 'Hell & Back'

(AB) Mark Morton, the renowned guitarist and songwriter of Lamb of God and acclaimed solo artist, has released his latest single, "Hell & Back," featuring Jaren Johnston of The Cadillac Three today. The track is a powerful mix of gritty rock energy with blues undertones, reflecting Mark's roots in Southern Rock and his signature musical style.

"'Hell & Back' was so much fun to cook up! We found just the right balance of southern rock swagger, bluesy grooves, and Outlaw vibes," says Mark. "Jaren is a dear friend of mine and such an incredibly talented songwriter and performer. Our whole process was as laid back and natural as the song sounds."

"I was so stoked when Mark and his team reached out and said he was coming to town to work," shares Jaren. "I jumped at the chance to write with him and in the process made a great friend. I love the unforced mixture of our individual vibes in 'Hell & Back' and I was really happy we snuck a kick ass breakdown in there!"

The collaboration between Mark and Jaren is a seamless blend of their shared love for Southern Rock, and the song exemplifies the raw energy and chemistry they share. With its fiery guitar riffs and infectious rhythm, "Hell & Back" is a testament to Mark's ever-evolving musical journey, which continues to push boundaries and explore new sonic territory.

"Hell & Back" is Mark's first original solo song release since 2020 and is a second taste of what's to come for Mark in 2025, following his recent cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd's "The Needle and the Spoon" with Neil Fallon of Clutch. The track showcases Mark's ability to seamlessly blend different genres into a cohesive sound that resonates with both longtime fans and new listeners alike.

Mark Morton's first solo project, Anesthetic, saw the guitarist expanding beyond his heavy metal roots. Working on this upcoming new project, Mark leaned into his Southern Rock influences reflecting his deep appreciation for the music that shaped him while growing up in small-town Virginia, while also showcasing his dynamic range as an artist.

