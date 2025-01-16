LOLLAPALOOZA: The Uncensored Story of Alternative Rock's Wildest Festival Book Coming

(BHM) LOLLAPALOOZA: The Uncensored Story of Alternative Rock's Wildest Festival (St. Martin's Press; March 25, 2025) sees New York Times bestselling authors Richard Bienstock and Tom Beaujour (Nothin' But A Good Time) telling the no-holds-barred history of the iconic music festival. Through hundreds of new interviews with artists, tour founders, festival organizers, promoters, publicists, sideshow freaks, stage crews, record label execs, reporters, roadies and more, LOLLAPALOOZA chronicles the tour's pioneering 1991-1997 run, and, in the process, alternative rock's rise - as well as the reverberations that led to a massive shift in the music industry and the culture at large.

LOLLAPALOOZA features a foreword by Soundgarden's Kim Thayil along with original interviews with some of the biggest names in music, including Perry Farrell and Jane's Addiction, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Nine Inch Nails, Sonic Youth, Tool, Smashing Pumpkins, Ice-T, Rage Against the Machine, Green Day, Patti Smith, Alice in Chains, Metallica, and many more.

Conceived by Farrell as a farewell tour for Jane's Addiction, Lollapalooza's inaugural outing across the U.S. in the summer of 1991 helped to coalesce an ideology and aesthetic that not only washed over popular music but seeped into fashion, film, television, literature, food, politics and more. Throughout the decade, Lollapalooza offered a vast and diverse ensemble of bands, breaking barriers of genre and uniting alternative rock, heavy metal, punk, hip-hop, industrial, goth, avant-garde, spoken word, electronic dance music and other styles under one big tent, and setting the template for the modern American music festival and the scores of other contemporary destination fests that are now an integral part of how audiences experience live music.

Unorthodox not just in music, Lollapalooza also spotlighted visual arts, nonprofit organizations, political outfits, and even the occasional freak show, offering a tantalizing cocktail of culture, art, and activism that, taken together, defined the alternative mindset that dominated the 1990s. Echoes of its impact reverberate strongly today - cemented by annual sell-outs at destination events all over the world, an estimation of 400,000 attendees at the flagship Chicago fest each summer, and a spot among the world's largest and longest-running music festivals.

A nostalgic look back at 1990s music and culture, LOLLAPALOOZA traces the festival's groundbreaking origins, following the tour as it progresses through the decade, and documenting the action onstage, backstage, and behind-the-scenes in detailed and uncensored and sometimes shocking first-person accounts. This is the story of Lollapalooza and the 1990s alternative rock revolution.

Related Stories

Green Day And Glass Animals Lead Lollapalooza India Lineup

Tool, Alanis Morissette To Rock Lollapalooza South America 2025

blink-182 and The Killers Headlining Lollapalooza 2024

Sting, Jonas Brothers, Halsey and OneRepublic Lead Lollapalooza India Lineup

News > Lollapalooza