Pearl Jam, Luke Combs Lead New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Lineup

(AEG) New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell today announced the music lineup for the 2025 event, scheduled for April 24 - May 4. Jazz Fest is an annual celebration of the unique culture and heritage of New Orleans and Louisiana, alongside unforgettable performances by nationally and internationally renowned guest artists to create one of the world's most diverse musical festival lineups.

The event features virtually every style of American music from over 5,000 musicians spread across 14 different music stages over 8 days at the Fair Grounds Race Course.

Artists scheduled to appear at the 2025 Jazz Fest include: Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews Band, Luke Combs, Lil Wayne & The Roots, Lenny Kravitz, Kacey Musgraves, Santana, John Fogerty, Burna Boy, HAIM, Cage The Elephant, Laufey, Bryson Tiller, Harry Connick Jr., Patti LaBelle, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, My Morning Jacket, Gladys Knight, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Cheap Trick, Babyface, Diana Krall, Goose, The Revivalists, Banda MS, Irma Thomas, Tank and The Bangas, Branford Marsalis, Kamasi Washington, The Wailers feat. Julian Marley, Big Freedia, Ledisi sings Nina, PJ Morton, Youssou N'Dour, Galactic feat. Jelly Joseph, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, Maze Honoring Frankie Beverly "The Legacy Band", Taj Mahal & The Phantom Blues Band, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Cyril Neville, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, James Bay, Dumpstaphunk, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Margo Price, The Radiators, Samantha Fish, Anders Osborne, Kenny Wayne Shepherd with Bobby Rush, Joshua Redman, Terence Blanchard, Morris Day & the Time, Stanley Clarke, Rickie Lee Jones, Bishop Paul S. Morton and The Greater Sound, Kermit Ruffins, Better Than Ezra, Ricky Dillard and New G, Eric Gales, Yellowjackets, Nicholas Payton ft. Karriem Riggins and Esperanza Spalding, Dee Dee Bridgewater with Bill Charlap, Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Shemekia Copeland, Alejandro Escovedo, George Porter Jr., Sam Bush, Sweet Crude, Boyfriend, Rebirth Brass Band, David Shaw, Chapel Hart, Zigaboo Modeliste, Davell Crawford, Leo Nocentelli, The Soul Rebels, Hurray for the Riff Raff, The Castellows, Walter Trout, Carolyn Wonderland, Cha Wa, Tab Benoit, George Wein Centennial with Randy Brecker, Little Freddie King, Clifton Chenier Centennial, Bill Frisell, New Breed Brass Band, Jake Shimabukuro, Jazz Fest Celebrates Mexico: Lila Downs, Mariachi Los Camperos, Son Rompe Pera, Mexican Institute of Sound, Son de Madera & more, Hans Williams, Alfredo Rodriguez Trio, Banu Gibson with guest Bria Skonberg, Dr. Michael White & the Original Liberty Jazz Band, Thandiswa Mazwai of South Africa, People Museum, Tia Wood, Marc Broussard, Shamarr Allen, BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, BIM "Benin International Musical", Etran de l'Aïr of Niger, Lost Bayou Ramblers, La Santa Cecilia, Los Texmaniacs, Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rôdailleurs, The Rumble, Pastor Tyrone Jefferson, Mohawk Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Men and Ladies of Class SA&PCs, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles, plus hundreds more! (See below for the complete weekend by weekend listing.)

Jazz Fest is excited to showcase Mexico's vibrant music and culture at the Expedia Cultural Exchange Pavilion in 2025. Mexico's own Santana, chart-topping Banda MS, and Grammy winner Lila Downs headline Jazz Fest's tribute to Mexico in 2025, joined by nineteen bands from Mexico and the United States presenting a rich musical landscape that transcends borders. A diverse array of genres will be represented, from Mexico's iconic Mariachi bands to the string-driven Son Jarocho of Veracruz, and from the traditional marimba music of Chiapas to the lively rhythms of Norte-o music. The Pavilion will offer an in-depth experience of Mexican culture through craft demonstrations, daily parades, photography exhibits, and educational displays. Adjacent to the Pavilion, festival-goers can savor authentic Mexican cuisine and beverages at the Cultural Exchange Food stand.

Weekend passes and VIP packages are on sale now at www.nojazzfest.com. Single-day tickets will go on sale at a later date. All Jazz Fest tickets are subject to additional service fees and handling charges. An account with AXS.com will be required for purchase. The Festival offers special payment plans with just 25% down. This year Jazz Fest is introducing special general admission pricing for Louisiana Residents, with lower prices than regular Jazz Fest GA weekend pass and single-day ticket prices. Also, Jazz Fest 2025 will include the much-beloved "Locals Thursday" on both weekends of the event-April 24 & May 1-with advanced tickets priced at just $50 for Louisiana residents. Locals Thursday tickets will be available for purchase at a later date.

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Foundation, Inc., is the nonprofit organization that owns the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell. The Foundation uses the proceeds from Jazz Fest, and other raised funds, for year-round activities in education, economic development, and cultural enrichment. Education programs include the Don "Moose" Jamison Heritage School of Music, the Heritage School of Music Beginners program, the Allison Miner Lecture Series, the Tom Dent Congo Square Lecture Series, the Class Got Brass competition for school brass bands, workshops in music production, vocal classes at recreation centers around the city and more. Economic Development initiatives include Community Partnership Grants, the Community Outreach ticket program, the Catapult Fund accelerator program, and the Sync Up entertainment industry workshops. Cultural enrichment programs include the Jazz & Heritage Concert Series, and the free annual Foundation Festivals: Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival, Congo Square Rhythms Festival, Tremé Creole Gumbo Festival, and Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival. The Foundation also owns radio station WWOZ 90.7-FM, the Jazz & Heritage Archive, and the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center - an education and community facility named for Jazz Fest founder George Wein and his wife Joyce.

Marking the start of the world-renowned Jazz Fest, the Jazz & Heritage Gala is the dazzling kickoff event to the 2025 Jazz Fest, taking place on Wednesday, April 23 at Generations Hall in New Orleans. The gala sets the stage for a grand celebration of music and culture while supporting the Foundation's educational initiatives. The gala's proceeds aid programs that provide free music education to over 250 Louisiana students, including those at the Don "Moose" Jamison Heritage School of Music. Additionally, the event supports the Jazz & Heritage Foundation's ongoing efforts that benefit New Orleans and Louisiana's communities, such as allocating over $2 million in Community Partnership Grants to bolster arts and culture. Join us for the start of Jazz Fest! Ticket options include Jazz Fest access for all 8 days.

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell is a co-production of Festival Productions, Inc.-New Orleans and AEG Presents.

NEW ORLEANS JAZZ & HERITAGE FESTIVAL

PRESENTED BY SHELL

April 24 - 27 & May 1 - 4

WEEKEND 1 - APRIL 24, 25, 26, & 27, 2025

Dave Matthews Band, Lil Wayne & The Roots, Kacey Musgraves, John Fogerty, Burna Boy, HAIM, Harry Connick Jr., Goose, Gladys Knight, Cheap Trick, Babyface, Diana Krall, Irma Thomas, The Revivalists, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, PJ Morton, Youssou N'Dour, Big Freedia, Tank and The Bangas, The Branford Marsalis Quartet, James Bay, Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, Stanley Clarke & N•4EVER, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Cyril Neville - The Uptown Ruler, Kermit Ruffins & the BBQ Swingers, Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen, Todd Dulaney, Chapel Hart, Rockin' Dopsie Jr. & The Zydeco Twisters, The Dixie Cups, Rebirth Brass Band, Davell Crawford, Leo Nocentelli, The Soul Rebels, Taj Mahal & The Phantom Blues Band, Lila Downs, Sam Bush, Crowe Boys, Bishop Paul S. Morton and The Greater Sound Choir of Greater St. Stephen FGBC, Tab Benoit, Jake Shimabukuro, Hot 8 Brass Band, Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers, Eric Gales, Boyfriend, Marcia Ball, Walter Trout, Shemekia Copeland, Chris Thomas King, Dee Dee Bridgewater with Bill Charlap, James Andrews & the Crescent City Allstars, J & The Causeways, Carolyn Wonderland, Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & The Golden Eagles, Little Freddie King Blues Band, Lars Edegran & the New Orleans Ragtime Orchestra, Judith Owen Big Band, Los Texmaniacs, Etran de L'Aïr of Niger, C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band, Big Chief Donald Harrison, John Boutté, Erica Falls & Vintage Soul, John Mooney & Bluesiana, Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys, Louis Armstrong Hot 5 & 7 Centennial featuring Nicholas Payton and Dr. Michael White, Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, Hans Williams, Jeremy Davenport, Bill Frisell with Brian Blade & Thomas Morgan, Tribute to Luther Kent with Trickbag feat. Jonathon "Boogie" Long, Ronnie Lamarque, Paul Varisco & the Milestones, Flagboy Giz & The Wild Tchoupitoulas, Sunpie & the Louisiana Sunspots, Rosie Ledet, Robert Jon & The Wreck, Bonerama, Flow Tribe, Adonis Rose & The New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, Zar Electrik of the Maghreb, The Iceman Special, People Museum, Honey Island Swamp Band, Grupo Fantasma, Ray Boudreaux, New Orleans Nightcrawlers, Seratones, The Iguanas, Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. and The Ils Sont Partis Band, Bruce Daigrepoint Band, Los Güiros, Midnite Disturbers, Storyville Stompers Brass Band, Javier Olondo & AsheSon, Omari Neville & The Fuel, The Revelers, Waylon Thibodeaux, Andrew Duhon, New Orleans Gospel Soul Children featuring guest Big Freedia, Tribute to Pete Fountain featuring Tim Laughlin, Stanton Moore, Adonis Rose/Phillip Manuel and the Unusual Suspects, Astral Project, New Orleans Groovemasters: Herlin Riley, Shannon Powell, Jason Marsalis, and Weedie Braimah, LVVRS, Eric Johanson, Marc Stone, James Rivers Movement, Denisia, LeTrainiump, Kyle Roussel, The Mid-City Aces, Kinfolk Brass Band, RAM of Haiti, Mem Shannon & the Membership, Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue, Blodie's Jazz Jam, Al "Lil Fats" Jackson, Cedric Watson et Bijou Creole, Kenny Neal, Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys, Jonté Landrum, Paul Sanchez, Tuba Skinny, Sarah Quintana, Wanda Rouzan, The Rumble ft. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr., Treme Brass Band, Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88's, Johnny Sansone Band, Detroit Brooks' Tribute to Danny and Blue Lu Barker featuring Dee Dee Bridgewater, Doreen's Jazz New Orleans, Gregg Stafford's Jazz Hounds, Corey Ledet Zydeco & Black Magic, Gerald French & The Original Tuxedo Jazz Band, Leroy Jones & New Orleans Finest, Roddie Romero & the Hub City All-Stars, Charlie Gabriel and Friends, Lawrence Sieberth's Special Edition, New Orleans Suspects, Charlie & the Tropicales ft. Mireya Ramos, Jazz Fest Celebrates Mexico: Mixante-a de Santa Cecilia, Son de Madera, Marimba Nandayapa, Son del Coamil, Matlachines Los Venados, Mariachi Jalisco with Ballet Folklorico Vive Mi Tierra, El Dusty, Mariachi en Nueva Orleans Los Viajeros, JM y Sus Norte-os, Kid Merv's Tribute to Dejean's Olympia Brass Band, Dave Jordan & the NIA, The Zion Harmonizers, Andy J. Forest & The Swampcrawlers, Secret Six Jazz Band, Kirkland Green, Lisa Knowles & The Brown Singers, Jaime Woods, Josh Alex, Melvin "Maestro" Winfield Jr. & The Glory Chorale Community Choir, Forest Huval Band, Sheryl Cormier & Cajun Sounds, Shannon McNally, Amis du Teche, The Pfister Sisters' Tribute to The Boswell Sisters, Royal Essence, Herbert McCarver & The Pin Stripe Brass Band, Papa Mali's Shantytown Underground, Sabine McCalla, All That, Mahmoud Chouki, Video Age, Dusky Waters, The Paulin Brothers Brass Band, NOCCA Jazz Ensemble, Stephen Foster & the New Orleans Jazz Ramblers, Roderick Harper, Anna Moss, The Leon Anderson Quintet, New Orleans Cottonmouth Kings, Caesar Brothers FunkBox, Forgotten Souls, Papo y Son Mandao, Luke Winslow-King featuring Roberto Luti, Tom McDermott & Aurora Nealand, Michael O'Hara The Sheik, Harrell "Young Rell" Davenport, Josh Kagler & Harmonistic Praise Crusade, Arsène DeLay and Charlie Wooton, The RiverBenders, Silver Synthetic, Gregg Martinez & the Delta Kings with guest Johnnie Allan, Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition, K.Levy, Watson Memorial Teaching Ministries, The Smothered Brothers: Paul Sanchez & Alex McMurray, Charlie Halloran, Panorama Jazz Band, Jeff Krause & Brokedown Gramophone, Native Nations Intertribal, Los Tremolo Kings feat. Margie Perez, Black Magic Drumline, Big 6 Brass Band, Audrey Ferguson & The Voices of Distinction, Bamboula 2000, Creole Wild West Mardi Gras Indians, Loyola University Jazz Ensemble, Andrews Brass Band, Bad Boyz, Ice Divas, Lady Pigeon Town Steppers, and Nkrumah Better Boys Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs (SA&PCs), Cary Hudson & Katrina Miller, Fermin Ceballos Band, Lyle Henderson & Emmanu-EL, Betty Winn & One A-Chord, Julio y Cesar Band, Joanna Hale-McGill, Fi Yi Yi & the Mandingo Warriors, Guardians of Culture with Queen Reesie & Chief Jeremy, Mark Braud's New Orleans Jazz Giants, Kevin Louis & the Friday Night Jazz Band featuring Yolanda Robinson, DJ Arie Spins presents St. Mary's Academy Gospel Choir, Kid Simmons' Local International Allstars, Breeze Cayolle, Shake 'Em Up Jazz Band, Carol C, David Bandrowski & the Rhumba Defense, Kid Charleroi, Prophetess Flora and The Angels of Light Gospel Singers, The Dynamic Smooth Family of Slidell, The Bester Singers, Big Chief Dow & the Timbuktu Warriors Black Masking Indians, Black Mohawk, Young Seminole Hunters, and Cheyenne Mardi Gras Indians, Donnell Russell / The Shed NOLA, Treces del Sur - New Orleans Latin Music Band, The Florida State Jazz Orchestra 1, Tulane BAM Ensemble, Baby Boyz Brass Band, Comanche Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Pocket Aces Brass Band, Spyboy J & Thee Storm Mardi Gras Indians, Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church Mass Choir, Andrew Jobin and the Thick Smoke, Cameron Fontenot & The Rhythm Aces, Jessica Harvey and The Difference, Deano & Jo, Northside Skull & Bone Gang, E'Dana, Donnie Bolden Jr., Duo Louisiane featuring Glenn Hartman and Washboard Chaz, Lady Tambourine, Gray Hawk presents Native American Lore, Archdiocese of New Orleans Gospel Choir, Mestre Curtis Pierre "The Samba Man" and The Samba Kids, New Groove Brass Band, Young Men Olympian Jr. Benevolent Association, Untouchables and First Division SA&PCs, Black Foot Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Pastor Jai Reed, Lady Chops, Sons of Jazz Brass Band, Trombone Shorty Music Academy, Nu Nation Choir, Square Dance NOLA with Bayou Clogger String Band, New Leviathan Oriental Fox-Trot Orchestra, Coolie Family Gospel Singers, Val & Love Alive Choir, The Tangiers Combo, Tchefunky Playground, Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary School Jazz Orchestra and Performing Arts Ensemble, One Mind Brass Band, Big Chief Trouble & Trouble Nation, Wild Apaches, 7th Ward Creole Hunters, and Golden Comanche Mardi Gras Indians, New Wave Brass Band, Original Big Seven and Go Getters SA&PCs, Eleanor McMain "Singing Mustangs", L.B. Landry Gospel Choir, The Academy of Our Lady ECHO, The Showers, ISL Circus Arts Kids, Uptown Swingers and New Generation SA&PCs, The Magic Jones, Second Line Arts Collective - Little Stompers, Free Spirit Brass Band, Men & Ladies of Class, The Z Steppers, and Lady & Men Rollers SA&PCs, New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian Rhythm Section, Brazos Huval's Student Showcase, Young Cherokee and Wash*taw Nation Mardi Gras Indians, Grey Seal Puppets, Jackson Square Allstar Brass Band, Sisters of Change, Ole & Nu Style Fellas, and The Perfect Gentlemen SA&PCs, KID smART Showcase, New Orleans Dance Collective, All for One Brass Band, Single Ladies, Single Men, and Nine Times SA&PCs, The Hoot-n-Holler Inn, Beautiful Creole Apaches, Young Generation, Black Hawk Hunters, Apache Hunters, and Wild Red Flame Mardi Gras Indians, Taken 24 Karat Gospel Singers, Donald Lewis, The Chosen Ones Brass Band, Valley of Silent Men, Big Nine, and Westbank Steppers SA&PCs, Black Seminoles Black Masking Indians, Shining Star Hunters and Mohawk Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, The Knockaz Brass Band, Furious Five, New Look, and Big Steppers SA&PCs...

WEEKEND 2 - MAY 1, 2, 3, & 4, 2025

Pearl Jam, Luke Combs, Lenny Kravitz, Santana, Cage The Elephant, Laufey, Bryson Tiller, Patti LaBelle, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, My Morning Jacket, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Banda MS, Kamasi Washington, The Wailers featuring Julian Marley, Ledisi Sings Nina, Galactic featuring Jelly Joseph, The Radiators, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, Morris Day & The Time, Dumpstaphunk, Ricky Dillard and New G, The Castellows, Anders Osborne, Margo Price, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Deacon John, The Gospel Soul of Irma Thomas, Eric Lindell, David Shaw, Kenny Wayne Shepherd with Bobby Rush, Terence Blanchard, Joshua Redman Group featuring Gabrielle Cavassa, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Samantha Fish, Rickie Lee Jones, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Maze Honoring Frankie Beverly "The Legacy Band", Better Than Ezra, BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, Cowboy Mouth, Big Sam's Funky Nation, George Wein Centennial featuring Randy Brecker, Nicholas Payton and Triune ft. Karriem Riggins and Esperanza Spalding, Hurray For The Riff Raff, George Porter Jr. & Runnin' Pardners, Sonny Landreth, Zigaboo Modeliste's Funk Revue, Sweet Crude, Cha Wa, Original Pinettes Brass Band, Maggie Koerner, Dragon Smoke, Corey Henry & Treme Funktet, Alejandro Escovedo, Shamarr Allen, HaSizzle "The King of Bounce", Thandiswa Mazwai of South Africa, Stephanie and Rachel Jordan with Music Alive Ensemble, Marc Broussard, Tribute to Bessie Smith: 1925 Remembered featuring Kiki Chapman and Yolanda Robinson with the Lars Edegran Band, New Breed Brass Band, Leyla McCalla, Southern Avenue, Savoy Family Cajun Band, Cedric Burnside, Jazz Fest Celebrates Mexico: Son Rompe Pera, Mexican Institute of Sound, Mariachi Los Camperos, Pasatono Orquesta, Las Hermanas Garcia, La Santa Cecilia, El Conjunto Nueva Ola, Wesli of Canada/Haiti, BIM "Benin International Musical", Tia Wood, Yellowjackets, Kevin Lemons' Higher Calling, Ronnie Baker Brooks, Sierra Green & the Giants, Zachary Richard, Eric Bibb, Mia Borders, Jonathon "Boogie" Long, Alfredo Rodriguez Trio, Gregg Stafford & His Young Tuxedo Brass Band, Clifton Chenier Centennial with special guests C.J. Chenier, Sonny Landreth, Marcia Ball and more, Alexey Marti, Hubby Jenkins, Joe Krown Trio +1 featuring Papa Mali, Johnny Sketch and The Dirty Notes, Mr. Sipp, Meschiya Lake and the Little Big Horns, Tin Men, Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Wayne Toups, Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band, Charmaine Neville Band, Amanda Shaw & The Cute Guys, The Headhunters featuring Bill Summers, Donald Harrison, and Mike Clark, Pine Leaf Boys, Glen David Andrews, Kevin Sonny Gullage & the Blues Groovers, Thee Sinseers, Joy Clark, Dr. Michael White's Original Liberty Jazz Band featuring Thais Clark, The Roots of Music Marching Crusaders, Big Chief Brian Harrison & The Nouveau Bounce with special guests Cyril Neville, Bill Summers, and Cheeky Blakk, Wilson Savoy, Jourdan Thibodeaux et Les Rôdailleurs, John "Papa" Gros, The Deslondes, Kermit Ruffins' Tribute to Louis Armstrong, Quique Escamilla of Canada/Mexico, Calpulli Tonalequeh Aztec Dancers, Yusa Cuban Soul, Preservation Brass, New Orleans Klezmer AllStars, Loose Cattle, Lil' Nathan & the Zydeco Big Timers, Hot Club of New Orleans, Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie, Jason Marsalis, Rumba Buena, DJ Captain Charles, Banu Gibson featuring guest Bria Skonberg, Zach Edwards & The Medicine, Ordinary Elephant, Creole String Beans, Kristin Diable & The City, Woodenhead 50th Anniversary, Damon Batiste and NOSACONN All Stars, Zulu Gospel Male Ensemble, Bon Bon Vivant, Lilli Lewis Project & Le Bon Ton Baby Dolls, Lulu & the Broadsides, The Tanglers Bluegrass Band, 007 - 25th Anniversary Reunion, Aurora Nealand & The Royal Roses, Gerald French's Tribute to George French featuring Phillip Manuel, Don Vappie and The Creole Jazz Serenaders, Stooges Brass Band, Tim Laughlin, Wendell Brunious, John Rankin, Tommy Sancton's New Orleans Legacy Band, Helen Gillet, Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble, Alexis & the Sanity, SOUL Brass Band, D.K. Harrell, Sally Baby's Silver Dollars, River Eckert Band, Guitar Slim Jr., New Birth Brass Band, Higher Heights Reggae, Big Chief Bo Dollis Jr. & The Wild Magnolias, Seva Venet & New Orleans Legends, Jhamarrick Campbell & Precizion, Craig Adams & Higher Dimensions of Praise, Tonya Boyd-Cannon, TBC Brass Band, Pardon My French!, Patrice Fisher & Arpa with special guests from Mexico, La Insistencia Norte-a, Cristina Kaminis, Conjunto Tierra Linda, Young Pinstripe Brass Band, Semolian Warriors Mardi Gras Indians, Javier Gutierrez & VIVAZ, The Legendary Rocks of Harmony, Electric Yat Quartet, Louisiana Repertory Jazz Ensemble, The Johnson Extension, Naughty Professor, Trumpet Mafia, Tyronne Foster & The Arc Singers, Doyle Cooper, High Steppers Brass Band, Odd the Artist with Kari Jay, Leo Jackson & The Melody Clouds, Big Chief Juan & Jockimo's Groove, Georgia Parker & Hunter Burgamy, Gitkin, Big Chief Kevin Goodman & the Flaming Arrows Mardi Gras Indians, Da Truth Brass Band, Washboard Chaz Blues Trio, André Bohren, Gladney, Louis Ford & his New Orleans Flairs, Black Magic Drumline, Hardhead Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Robin Barnes & Pat Casey: Da Lovebirds, Phil DeGruy, Corey Arceneaux & Zydeco Hot Peppers, Tony Dagradi & The New Orleans Saxophone Ensemble, Dr. Brice Miller & Mahogany Brass Band, Jesse Lege & the Bayou Aces, Jambalaya Cajun Band, Yvette Landry & the Jukes, Free Agents Brass Band, 79rs Gang Mardi Gras Indians, The Nayo Jones Experience, Jor'Dan Armstrong, Pastor Tyrone Jefferson, DJ Arie Spins, Jumbo Shrimp Jazz Band, Clive Wilson's New Orleans Serenaders, Lisbon Girls, Julius McKee - Bass X, The City of Love Music & Worship Arts Choir, Peter Harris presents: Firm Roots, Ingrid Lucia, Chloe Marie and Harry Mayronne, 9th Ward Black Hatchet and Wild Squatoulas Mardi Gras Indians, Victor Campbell, Jesse McBride Big Band, THE ZACK LANDRY aka IAMSOUND feat Phaze, Arri Kee, Chris Severin, Leroy Thomas & the Zydeco Roadrunners, Solid Harmony, Bonsoir, Catin, Mark Brooks & Friends, Jamil Sharif, Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Cats, Amber Rachelle & The Sweet Potatoes, Professor Craig Adams' Tribute to the Maestro - Raymond A. Myles, Juno Dunes ft. Amelia Neville, St. Joseph the Worker Music Ministry, Big Chief Bird & The Young Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Damian Ch, Ballet Folklorico Vive Mi Tierra, Kumbuka African Drum & Dance Collective, Jermaine Landrum & The Abundant Praise Revival Choir, Southern University Baton Rouge Jazz Ensemble, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Evangelist Jackie Tolbert, The N'awlins D'awlins Baby Dolls, Steve Lands, LPO Academy, One Shot Brass Band, The New Orleans Swinging Gypsies, Shades of Praise New Orleans Interracial Gospel Choir, UNO Jazz All Stars, Don "Moose" Jamison Heritage School of Music, Connie and Dwight Fitch with St. Raymond & St. Leo The Great Choir, Lady Tambourine, Cory Stewart & Authentically Anointed, Young Brave Hunters and Wild Mohicans Black Masking Indians, Na'Christia, Sporty's Brass Band, Dumaine St. Gang, Family Ties, and Revolution SA&PCs, Black Feathers, Wild Tchoupitoulas, and Buffalo Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Darrel Petties & Take 2, Conor Donohue, Drew Landry Band, Harold Holloway Music, 21st Century Brass Band, Keep n It Real, Sisters of Unity, and We Are One SA&PCs, Dr. Ben Redwine, Mount Hermon Baptist Church Praise Delegation Choir, Tonia Scott & the Anointed Voices, Mark Rubin, Terrell Griffin & Free, The Jones Sisters, Delgado Community College Jazz Band, Arthur Clayton IV and Anointed For Purpose, Johnette Downing & Scott Billington, Ladies of Unity, Young Fellaz Brass Band, Devastation, Good Fellas, and Scene Boosters SA&PCs, Arthur and Friends Community Choir, Voices of Peter Claver, Magical Moonshine Theater, Steve Austin & The Bioniq Brass Band, Women of Class, Original Four, VIP Ladies, and Lady Wales SA&PCs, Uptown Warriors, 7th Ward Hunters, and Black Flame Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Seminoles and Black Osceola Black Masking Indians, McDonogh 35 High School Gospel Choir, Native Stoyteller Amy Bluemel with Stomp Dance group Hithla, Kim Che're, The RRAAMS, Rising Dragon Lion Dance Team, Da Souljas Brass Band, Original Pigeon Town Steppers, Sudan, and Undefeated Divas & Gents & Kids SA&PCs, Creole Osceola Black Masking Indians, Young Eagles and Young Magnolias Mardi Gras Indians, NOLA Capoeira, NOCOA - New Orleans Council on Aging Community Choir, Bruce Daigrepont's Family Fais Do Do and Cajun Dance Workshop, Girls Play Trumpets Too under the direction of Troy Sawyer, New Generation Brass Band, Original New Orleans Lady Buckjumpers and Prince of Wales SA&PCs, Kai Knight's Silhouette Dance Ensemble, Tidal Wave Brass Band, Young Audiences Performing Arts Showcase, Muggivan Irish Dancers, Scat with Miss Kat, Culu Children's Traditional African Dance Company, Real Untouchable Brass Band, Divine Ladies, Original CTC Steppers, and Men Buckjumpers SA&PCs, Dancing Grounds Elite Feet Dance Krewe & Youth Company, Sheepy & the Hen, 9th Ward Hunters, Algiers Warriors, and Golden Sioux Mardi Gras Indians, Monogram Hunter Black Masking Indians...

Related Stories

8th Annual New Orleans Cigar Box Guitar Festival Announced

News > New Orleans Jazz